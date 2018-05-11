Today's Top Stories
1
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
2
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Rihanna
3
Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
cannes best dressed 2018
4
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Prince Harry
5
Will Prince Harry Shave for the Royal Wedding?

Bella Hadid's Outfit Looks So Good, Even The Weeknd Noticed

She wore an oversize menswear-inspired blazer and mini dress.

Getty Images

You might have heard: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) were spotted kissing in Cannes. The two attended the Magnum x Alexander Wang party together, which Bella hosted with Wang. While everyone was most likely focused on Bella’s cozy reunion with her ex, the fashion girl in me couldn’t help but zoom in on Bella’s outfit.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Turns out, Bella was in an oversize menswear-inspired blazer with a matching mini dress. Both check print pieces were by Alexander Wang (who is good friends with the model). The two-piece set was a smart and sleek ensemble that had everyone looking, including The Weeknd. Bella completed her outfit with simple gold hoop earrings and black pumps.

Getty Images

The look is very going-to-a-board-meeting on the top and ready-for-the-club underneath. Inspired!

See similar styles from Alexander Wang SHOP

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Related Stories
Bella Hadid Kissing The Weeknd in Cannes
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Were Kissing at Cannes
Bella Hadid's Met Gala Dress Has Dominatrix Vibes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Rihanna Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 See Bella Hadid's Cannes Dress in All Its Glory
Meghan Markle Commonwealth Day hat Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
Burberry Sues Target For Copying Its Check Print
Cate Blanchett Cannes 2018 pantsuit These Stars Wore Colorful Pantsuits to Cannes
georgina chapman harvey weinstein Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence
Kendall Jenner Wore Completely Sheer Leggings
Selena Gomez Responds to Met Gala Criticism
What Shoes Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?