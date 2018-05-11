Bella Hadid's Outfit Looks So Good, Even The Weeknd Noticed

You might have heard: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) were spotted kissing in Cannes. The two attended the Magnum x Alexander Wang party together, which Bella hosted with Wang. While everyone was most likely focused on Bella’s cozy reunion with her ex, the fashion girl in me couldn’t help but zoom in on Bella’s outfit.

Turns out, Bella was in an oversize menswear-inspired blazer with a matching mini dress. Both check print pieces were by Alexander Wang (who is good friends with the model). The two-piece set was a smart and sleek ensemble that had everyone looking, including The Weeknd. Bella completed her outfit with simple gold hoop earrings and black pumps.

Getty Images

The look is very going-to-a-board-meeting on the top and ready-for-the-club underneath. Inspired!

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

