Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Stage Paparazzi Photos

Kendall Jenner Wore a Fancy Sweater and No Pants to Dinner in Cannes

She wore a very short knit dress to the Fashion For Relief Cannes event.

Getty Images

The theme for Kendall Jenner’s 2018 Cannes outfits is sexy and sheer. The model made her debut on the red carpet in a mesh mini dress and then attended the premiere for Girls of the Sun in a super sheer Schiaparelli gown. Both looks left little to the imagination and Kendall certainly mastered that naked look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As if to prove her point, she showed up to the Fashion For Relief dinner on Sunday in just a metallic cable knit sweater dress and heels.

Getty Images

The Nicolas Jebran number had a plunging neckline and a very short hem. It's the kind of outfit that makes you wonder if Kendall had trouble sitting down, or even bending over, in the look. If she did, however, she didn't show any signs of discomfort. Instead, the star stood tall in her Christian Louboutins and struck a pose for the camera like a supermodel. Leave it to Kendall to toss out all those dinner dress codes.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Bella Hadid Cannes  2018 afterparty gym
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Bella Hadid Cannes  2018  Bella Hadid Wears a Red Hot Sheer Dress at Cannes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kendall Jenner Cannes 2018 Kendall Jenner Revealed It All in This Naked Dress
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Bella Hadid Is Business Sexy in Alexander Wang
Rihanna Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
See Bella Hadid's Cannes Dress in All Its Glory
Meghan Markle Commonwealth Day hat Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
Burberry Sues Target For Copying Its Check Print
Cate Blanchett Cannes 2018 pantsuit These Stars Wore Colorful Pantsuits to Cannes