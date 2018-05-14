Kendall Jenner Wore a Fancy Sweater and No Pants to Dinner in Cannes

The theme for Kendall Jenner’s 2018 Cannes outfits is sexy and sheer. The model made her debut on the red carpet in a mesh mini dress and then attended the premiere for Girls of the Sun in a super sheer Schiaparelli gown. Both looks left little to the imagination and Kendall certainly mastered that naked look.

As if to prove her point, she showed up to the Fashion For Relief dinner on Sunday in just a metallic cable knit sweater dress and heels.

The Nicolas Jebran number had a plunging neckline and a very short hem. It's the kind of outfit that makes you wonder if Kendall had trouble sitting down, or even bending over, in the look. If she did, however, she didn't show any signs of discomfort. Instead, the star stood tall in her Christian Louboutins and struck a pose for the camera like a supermodel. Leave it to Kendall to toss out all those dinner dress codes.

