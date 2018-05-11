Today's Top Stories
1
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
2
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Rihanna
3
Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
cannes best dressed 2018
4
The Best Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival
Prince Harry
5
Will Prince Harry Shave for the Royal Wedding?

Kendall Jenner's Dress Is so Sheer, You Can Make Out the Color of Her Underwear

Oh my.

Getty Images

Well, guess we should go out and buy a lotto ticket: We predicted—based on her rather see-through travel outfit—that Kendall Jenner would appear on the Cannes red carpet in a similarly sheer look. And, not to toot our own horn or anything, but we were right. Jenner finally made an appearance on a red carpet, attending the Chopard Secret Night, and the model wore the nakedest mini dress of all time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Exhibit A:

Getty Images

Exhibit B:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The shimmery mesh material wrapped around her silhouette, and since everything was, well, mesh, we got a full glimpse of her beige underwear and bra-less breasts. The model appeared to have no doubts about her outfit choice as she stuck a leg out confidently in her Christian Louboutin heels for photos. Prior to the event, Kendall even filmed herself in the look, which she shared on her Instagram story.

Getty Images

While Kendall went for that sexy Tinkerbell look, her BFF Bella Hadid walked the red carpet in a rather regal, pink ball gown. The ladies are part of the supermodel crew that have descended on Cannes, and it's only a matter of time before someone else shows up basically naked.

Related Stories
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Kendall Jenner Wore Completely Sheer Leggings
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sexy Swimsuit in Cannes
Bella Hadid Is Business Sexy in Alexander Wang
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rihanna Shop Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection
See Bella Hadid's Cannes Dress in All Its Glory
Meghan Markle Commonwealth Day hat Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
Burberry Sues Target For Copying Its Check Print
Cate Blanchett Cannes 2018 pantsuit These Stars Wore Colorful Pantsuits to Cannes
georgina chapman harvey weinstein Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence
Kendall Jenner Wore Completely Sheer Leggings
Selena Gomez Responds to Met Gala Criticism