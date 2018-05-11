Kendall Jenner's Dress Is so Sheer, You Can Make Out the Color of Her Underwear

Well, guess we should go out and buy a lotto ticket: We predicted—based on her rather see-through travel outfit—that Kendall Jenner would appear on the Cannes red carpet in a similarly sheer look. And, not to toot our own horn or anything, but we were right. Jenner finally made an appearance on a red carpet, attending the Chopard Secret Night, and the model wore the nakedest mini dress of all time.

The shimmery mesh material wrapped around her silhouette, and since everything was, well, mesh, we got a full glimpse of her beige underwear and bra-less breasts. The model appeared to have no doubts about her outfit choice as she stuck a leg out confidently in her Christian Louboutin heels for photos. Prior to the event, Kendall even filmed herself in the look, which she shared on her Instagram story.

While Kendall went for that sexy Tinkerbell look, her BFF Bella Hadid walked the red carpet in a rather regal, pink ball gown. The ladies are part of the supermodel crew that have descended on Cannes, and it's only a matter of time before someone else shows up basically naked.