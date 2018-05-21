Today's Top Stories
See Harry and Meghan's Official Royal Wedding Portrait

Here's how it compares to their engagement portrait.

Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19. Only two days after, they released an official wedding portrait. The newlyweds are all smiles, looking gorgeous and so in love.

APAlexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace
More in love perhaps than they were a little over a month after they got engaged when they released their engagement portraits back in December? The engagement portraits were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, where Prince Charles hosted a dinner for Harry and Meghan later in the evening.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Lubomirski also took their official wedding portrait, and the images are actually quite similar. We can't help but notice the way they lean into each other in both. Clearly the two are not afraid to show their affection.

Here is the engagement photo and wedding photo side-by-side, so you can stare at the stunning couple and basque in true love in all its glory.

Alexi Lubomirski

Harry and Meghan also took an official wedding picture, featuring all of your faves including Kate, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Queen, Prince Charles, and Meghan's mom, Doria.

ShutterstockAlexi Lubomirski
Even though that's their formal wedding party photo, we noticed that it's slightly more casual than Kate Middleton and Prince William's in 2011, where everyone including the page boys and bridesmaids were standing at attention.

Getty Images
Still, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did goof off a bit at their wedding too.

Getty Images

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed suit, taking this adorable pic with all the little wedding party attendants (like Princess Charlotte!) who stole the show on Saturday.

ShutterstockAlexi Lubomirski
Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

