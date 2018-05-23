Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Dress is More Affordable Than a Boozy Brunch

For $28, the Fashion Nova mini dress can be yours too.

kylie jenner 
Instagram

Fashion Nova has the Kardashian family’s full support. All the sisters have worn pieces from the e-commerce retailer and posted a look or two on Instagram, of course. The biggest Fashion Nova fan, however, might be Kylie. The youngest Jenner posed for a photo while wearing a gray off-the-shoulder mini dress from the brand. It was short and sexy—exactly Kylie's style. She captioned the snap, "Left my designer for this @FashionNova fit."

left my designer for this @FashionNova fit 👌🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Unlike Kylie's usual designer outfits (lately she's loving Fendi), this gray dress is only $28 and comes in four additional colors, including oatmeal and pastel pink. (Her gray option, sadly, appears to be sold out.) At the moment, Kylie's Instagram photo has garnered over 2 million likes, which means the mini dresses won't be in stock for long. Get yours asap, below.

Courtesy

Fashion Nova, $28 SHOP IT

