Designer Emilia Wickstead Completely Shaded Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

"If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect..."

Getty Images
London-based designer Emilia Wickstead was not a fan of Meghan Markle's wedding gown. Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy designed the boatneck style gown with three-quarter sleeves, which many have called "timeless" and "elegant." But Wickstead claims the dress is a rip-off of one of her designs and told the Daily Mail "her dress is identical to one of our dresses." Ouch?

Getty Images

Wickstead's bridal department posted this picture on their Instagram two days ago:

The shade doesn't stop there. Wickstead then went on to critique how the gown looked on Meghan. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose," she says. And then...she goes for the hair! She continues, "I was like, Hold the wisps [of her hair] back—it’s a Royal Wedding for God’s sake."

Caroline Castigliano

Meghan herself seems to be a fan of Wickstead's designs. The newest royal recently wore a two-piece outfit from Wickstead's collection while attending a special service at dawn honoring Anzac Day in April. Clearly that didn't make a difference to Wickstead, who has no problem publicly critiquing Markle's wedding day look.

Markle in one of Emilia Wickstead’s designs.
Getty Images

