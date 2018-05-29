Today's Top Stories
1
'Westworld' Just Brought Back a Major Character
2
Pippa Middleton Found the Perfect Summertime Dress
3
Why Can't I Orgasm?
4
The Best Vacation Shoes for All Your Summer Trips
5
'The Tale' Starring Laura Dern Is a Must-Watch

Twitter Users Went Absolutely Wild Over Serena Williams' "Superhero"​ Bodysuit

The tennis champ won her first round at the French Open.

Getty Images

Serena Williams made her triumphant return to tennis at the French Open on Tuesday, beating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the first round with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-4. Williams' athleticism wasn't the only thing that caught the crowd's attention, however; fans were equally as excited by Williams' Nike bodysuit, which featured a hot pink waistband.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The skin-tight look was surprising to some fans, as it's a marked departure from the more traditional outfits worn by female tennis stars. Generally, women wear dresses or skirts on the court, though tennis player Anne White famously donned a white bodysuit in 1985 (as one Twitter user pointed out).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Fans also likened Williams' unexpected tennis look to a superhero's suit (she is almost super human in the tennis world, after all), including Cat Woman, and gave her major fashion kudos online, which you can read ahead.


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The 2018 French Open marks the first major championship for Williams since she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September. The tennis star is a three-time French Open champion, so here's hoping she crushes the tournament this time around—and does so in more fierce bodysuits.

Related Stories
Royal Wedding 2018 Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Wears Pink to the Royal Wedding
Serena Williams Reveales Her Engagement Ring
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Easy Summer Outfits Using 3 Items or Less
Pippa Middleton Found the Perfect Summertime Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 Facts About the Louis Vuitton Cruise '19 Show
kitty spencer best looks
Lady Kitty Spencer's Best Style Moments
Balenciaga shirt Twitter Can't Handle This New Balenciaga Sh
kitty spencer Lady Kitty Spencer Is Bulgari’s Newest Ambassador
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Lady Gaga Wore Three Different Looks in NYC
See the Christian Dior 2019 Cruise Show
The Best Vacation Shoes for All Your Summer Trips