Twitter Users Went Absolutely Wild Over Serena Williams' "Superhero"​ Bodysuit

Serena Williams made her triumphant return to tennis at the French Open on Tuesday, beating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the first round with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-4. Williams' athleticism wasn't the only thing that caught the crowd's attention, however; fans were equally as excited by Williams' Nike bodysuit, which featured a hot pink waistband.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The skin-tight look was surprising to some fans, as it's a marked departure from the more traditional outfits worn by female tennis stars. Generally, women wear dresses or skirts on the court, though tennis player Anne White famously donned a white bodysuit in 1985 (as one Twitter user pointed out).



What was once a scandalous outfit is now, if not de rigueur, simply no big deal, thanks to fashion taste makers like Serena Williams. Well done @serenawilliams for your fashion tribute to Anne White and her 1985 Wimbledon outfit. pic.twitter.com/FCGONKXLA1 — Alexis Shabadoo Jr. (@JDGoodness) May 29, 2018

Fans also likened Williams' unexpected tennis look to a superhero's suit (she is almost super human in the tennis world, after all), including Cat Woman, and gave her major fashion kudos online, which you can read ahead.

Serena Williams came to @rolandgarros dressed as a super hero and I am ALL ABOUT IT. pic.twitter.com/soSeKs3jb1 — Kedzie Teller (@Kedz) May 29, 2018

I am absolutely living for Serena Williams' bodysuit. The queen has returned.



👑🎾 pic.twitter.com/xQ7JWQwYpZ — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) May 29, 2018

Remember when Serena Williams tweeted this picture back in 2011? The catsuit is back! #RG18 pic.twitter.com/xKdJzDUnig — Nikhila (@kokudum) May 29, 2018

The 2018 French Open marks the first major championship for Williams since she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September. The tennis star is a three-time French Open champion, so here's hoping she crushes the tournament this time around—and does so in more fierce bodysuits.

