Is Serena Williams Invited to the Royal Wedding?

In just three short weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor. We know about the flowers, the music, and even that our obsession with details about the big day might be a tad unhealthy. We still don't know a ton about the guest list, however.

As such, everyone who has ever hung out with Meghan or Harry in public is being asked if they will be in attendance at the May 19 nuptials. The latest to weigh in is Serena Williams, a good friend of Meghan's who met the then-actress at DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl in February 2014.

Getty Images

During a new interview Good Morning America, the tennis legend discussed whether or not she'll be attending the royal wedding. Spoiler alert: She was coy.

"I don’t know, I think it's during one of the tournaments, I'll see if I can make it," she said.

Williams was not coy about her feelings for Meghan though, gushing about her friend during the interview.

"I'm obviously super happy for her," Williams said. "She's such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn't be happier for her."



The feelings are mutual. Early in their friendship, Meghan wrote about her love for Williams on her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig.

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto," Meghan wrote.

Even if she can't make it for the wedding, Williams shared some amazing advice for Meghan on the big day.

"I just think it's so important to enjoy the moment," she said. "And eat the cake—I didn't get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!"