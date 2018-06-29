This summer, there's a straw hat taking over Instagram and you've likely seen. It's so big, you can't really miss it. Designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the "Le Grand Chapeau Bomba" straw hat measures 22.5 inches in circumference while the brim measures 12.75 inches. It's become that outrageous, iconic piece that's not only easily recognizable, but sought-after by fashion girls looking to take a picture for the 'gram.

Bella Hadid's worn it on the beach (with just a thong might I add), Danish actress Emma Rosenzweig wore it in lieu of a veil on her wedding day, and, now, Emily Ratajkowski's hopped on the trend. The 26-year-old star is in Mykonos, Greece for vacation and packed her Jacquemus straw hat for her travels.

Though her's appeared a little smaller in size to the "Le Grand" style, it was still an oversize fit, extending past her shoulders. It also required two hands to keep the brim from flopping over. Ratajkowski styled her hat with a bustier stripe top, Re/Done denim cutoff shorts, and sneakers. Though I'm not quite sure how or where she managed to fit that into her suitcase, there's one thing I know for sure: I want it.

BACKGRID

in my leisure suite A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

If you're looking for the ultimate vacation accessory, you can buy the extra large Jacquemus straw hat for $697.



Courtesy

Jacquemus, $697 SHOP IT