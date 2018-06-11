Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Kate Middleton's $70 Zara Dress ​​Was Made for All Your Summer Plans

Wear it to a polo match, or for a picnic in the park.

Getty Images

Blue is Kate Middleton’s choice of color for the summer. After stunning in an Alexander McQueen ensemble for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, Kate changed into a more low-key ensemble for Prince William’s polo match on Sunday. For the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a striped blue dress with a pair of Russell & Bromley ankle-strap espadrille wedges.

Getty Images

Kate's casual dress came from one of her favorite affordable retailers: Zara. The sleeveless style featured an off-the-shoulder fit, a ruched front, and a built-in wrap belt—cute, tiny details that didn't go unnoticed. Of course, if you want the dress, the piece is currently sold out on the website (call it the Kate effect), but as with some of the brand's items, there's always the chance it'll be back in stock. (I suggest you bookmark the page, STAT.)

Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge could not have chosen a more appropriate look for the day's activities as she sat on the grass and played with her children. At one point, Kate even made a run for it in her wedge sandals—proving they're the comfiest shoe one can wear for summer. She topped her look with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag.

Getty Images
Kate's exact dress:

Courtesy

Zara, $70 SHOP IT

Shop similar options:

Courtesy

Veronica Beard, $450 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Free People, $98 SHOP IT

Courtesy

H&M, $60 SHOP IT

Courtesy

J.Crew $79 SHOP IT

