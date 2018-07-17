On Sunday, model Mara Martin walked the Sports Illustrated Swim Search show in Miami while breastfeeding Aria, her five-month-old daughter. Mara wore an off-the-shoulder metallic gold bikini; Aria wore noise-cancelling headphones, a diaper, and a green sparkly bikini.

In an Instagram post about the attention she's since received, Mara wrote, “I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day.” She added, “I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women can do it all. But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Sports Illustrated Swim's Instagram page also posted a photograph of Martin standing with Aria in a wide-legged power-stance—illuminated by her gold bikini, her smile, her daughter's presence—smiling at the camera as Aria clings to her. “A moment we’ll never forget,” reads the caption.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And this morning, Martin appeared with Aria on the Today Show. The show’s segment opened with a line that praised both Martin and Sports Illustrated in the message they’ve sent: “Fashion forward, and forward-thinking.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

MJ Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue editor, appeared on the Today show to explain that the moment was not even planned. Martin was nursing her baby backstage, was “really hungry.” Day says she asked Martin, “Do you want to just nurse when you walk down the runway?”

Instagram and Twitter users have been showering both Martin and Sports Illustrated with praise. Shonda Rhimes, creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, linked an article on Martin and captioned her Tweet, “Love this.”

Model praised for breastfeeding while walking the runway at Sports Illustrated fashion show. https://t.co/FbFcrTP3h5 pic.twitter.com/sDm0398VP7 — The View (@TheView) July 17, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Other women have also jumped in in to praise Martin.

She not only looks amazing but Mara Martin is who we all are - women, strong beautiful people and she’s doing the best job being a mum while working. https://t.co/mL28wAEu7T — catgad (@kiwiwmn) July 16, 2018

Yep. THIS. When women are empowered the world is a better place. Thank you Mara Martin for your bravery. And thank you to all the brave women that stand proud in their own skin, doing… https://t.co/3wCpY3jdnE — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 17, 2018

Sports Illustrated is clearly making an effort to shift its historically homogenous swim model casting—the show also featured models up to size 24.