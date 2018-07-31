J.Lo's Calves Wore Pants Today

If you thought "nothing exciting has happened today," then you haven't seen Jennifer Lopez's thigh-high boots yet. Earlier today, the singer attended a Music Choice event in New York City and for the appearance, she wore an oversize white button-down shirtdress and knee-high denim boots. If I had walked by her, no matter how distracting the streets of NYC were, nothing could have distracted me from these shoes.
The boots were designed to look like Lopez's pants slipped halfway down her legs. It had back pockets and a belt loop, which was convenient since a black belt looped around her thighs to cinch in the boots. A gold Medusa medallion shined brightly to let everyone know the design was by Versace. While denim boots aren't a new concept (I found similar pairs below because Lopez's, unfortunately, isn't shoppable), this particular designer boot is the closest I've seen to looking like real jeans.
In fact, when I texted the photo to my boyfriend to ask for his opinions, he said, "It looks like she got her BF's jeans and rolled them around her ankles." (A-Rod, you hear that?)
Shop similar denim boots, if you dare.
