J.Lo's Calves Wore Pants Today

If you thought "nothing exciting has happened today," then you haven't seen Jennifer Lopez's thigh-high boots yet. Earlier today, the singer attended a Music Choice event in New York City and for the appearance, she wore an oversize white button-down shirtdress and knee-high denim boots. If I had walked by her, no matter how distracting the streets of NYC were, nothing could have distracted me from these shoes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The boots were designed to look like Lopez's pants slipped halfway down her legs. It had back pockets and a belt loop, which was convenient since a black belt looped around her thighs to cinch in the boots. A gold Medusa medallion shined brightly to let everyone know the design was by Versace. While denim boots aren't a new concept (I found similar pairs below because Lopez's, unfortunately, isn't shoppable), this particular designer boot is the closest I've seen to looking like real jeans.

In fact, when I texted the photo to my boyfriend to ask for his opinions, he said, "It looks like she got her BF's jeans and rolled them around her ankles." (A-Rod, you hear that?)

Getty Images Gotham

Getty Images Gotham

Getty Images Gotham

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shop similar denim boots, if you dare.

Getty Images

Guess, $49 SHOP IT

Getty Images

Alexander Wang, $340 SHOP IT

Getty Images

Balenciaga, $796 SHOP IT