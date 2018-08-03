image
Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats Are the Most Versatile Shoes Around

They go with everything in your closet.

image
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
BACKGRIDMMVV

When it comes to Katie Holmes' style, it's simple but put together. She invests in basics like tees, denim skirts, floral dresses, and jumpsuits—all with a less-is-more style approach. Holmes' non-flamboyant fashion sense has managed to help her keep a low profile in crowded places, like riding the New York City trains completely undetected.

On Wednesday, the star showed off her effortless city style again when she stepped out with her daughter Suri. Holmes wore a lacy white blouse and cropped blue jeans with a pair of understated Chloé ballet flats. The beige color blended almost perfectly with Holmes's skin, rendering the flats nearly invisible. She seems to have an affinity for nude flats; she also posted this Instagram photo of herself and her daughter wearing nearly identical shoes two days ago.

While I'm not positive where she got those, I do know her Chloé flats literally go with everything in one's closet. It can be worn with your favorite jeans, a cute summer dress, or work trousers. Plus, Holmes's isn't the the only a fan of the scallop style shoes. Celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Mandy Moore own a pair too, making it a must-have item.

Shop Holmes's exact flats below, plus similar styles.

image
Chloé, $495

image
Esprit, $39

image
Athena Alexander, $61

