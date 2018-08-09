image
Gigi Hadid's Fae Bikini Top Is Only $67—and You Can Still Buy It​

The model is on vacation, and she looks very relaxed.

image
image
Splash News

Gigi Hadid took a break from her modeling duties to treat herself to a nice vacation. While her exact travel destination wasn't disclosed (could it be the Bahamas, or maybe Bali to hang out with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend?), she did share several snaps on her Instagram story to let her followers know she's OOO. In one of the snaps, Hadid is lying down while wearing an orange bikini top and an AllSaints Hawaiian print shirt. The model left her hair curly and appeared to be wearing no makeup. She accessorized with two necklaces, layered together, and looks chill AF.

While I can't see her bikini in full, Hadid is wearing an orange swimsuit top from the label Fae. And, it's only $67! The affordable piece is still available to purchase along with the matching bikini bottoms, which is also $67. I know summer's almost ending on the east coast, but this swimsuit will be perfect for when you escape winter in December for the tropics. No word on if Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, joined her for this getaway. Though I shall be watching both their 'grams for clues.

image
Instagram user gigihadid

image
Instagram user gigihadid
image
Instagram user gigihadid

Shop Gigi's exact bikini, below:

image
Courtesy

Fae top, $67 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Fae bottom, $67 SHOP IT

