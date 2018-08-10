image
Today's Top Stories
1
We Drank a Gallon of Water a Day to Get Clear Skin
image
2
Zendaya on Using Her Platform for Good
image
3
Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
image
4
This Is the World's Best Backpack
Emily Ratajkowski's 25th Birthday Celebration At The Private Residence of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin
5
5 Birthday Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Stars

Pippa Middleton Rolls Through London in Summer Florals

The mom-to-be wore the perfect lightweight dress.

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Pippa Middleton seen riding her bike whilst out and about in London
The Mega Agency

Pippa Middleton has exceptional style, whether she's sporting formal bridesmaid-wear or more casual everyday outfits (something she has in common with her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge). Her latest, post-gym look is no different. On Wednesday, Kate Middleton's younger sibling was spotted biking through London after hitting the gym, wearing Anthropologie's Celestia embroidered dress and Penelope Chilver's Dandy star slippers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Middleton, who's expecting her first child with husband James Matthews this fall, has been very open about how important fitness has been to her during her pregnancy. In her most recent column for Waitrose Weekend, the expectant mother wrote about how she's been enjoying swimming as a form of exercise during her third trimester. "As the summer weather contributes to feelings of bloating and swelling, swimming will keep your body cooler while exercising, something that is a relief in pregnancy, preventing swelling in the arms and legs," she writes. "From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting. "

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Pippa Middleton seen riding her bike whilst out and about in London
The Mega Agency
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Middleton hasn't announced her due date, though it's likely right around the corner—sources even report that her sister, Kate, is a "maybe" for her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12 because she's determined to be by Pippa's side when she gives birth.

Shop Pippa's summer-perfect look (bike and all) below:

image
Anthropolgie

Celestia Embroidered Dress, $158 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Penelope Chilvers Dandy Star Slippers, $228 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Courtesy

Pendleton Ashwell Hybrid Bike, $337 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Pendleton Wicker Style Front Basket, $51 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
image
Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
image
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
12 Fall Outfit Ideas That Are Chic and Easy
Street Style : Day Two - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 I'm Obsessed With Lady Amelia Windsor's Style
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
14 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
Street Style: June 15 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 10 Amazing Shopping Apps to Download ASAP
Warner Bros. Pictures' "Crazy Rich Asians" Premiere - Arrivals Constance Wu's Dress Had 90 Carats of Diamonds
image Get Gigi Hadid's Exact Bikini Top for Only $67
Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" Kendall Jenner's New Photoshoot Is Extremely NSFW
image This Is the World's Best Backpack
image
I Want Kendall Jenner's Tiny Crop Top
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle jaguar Stella McCartney on Her Friendship with Meghan