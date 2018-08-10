Pippa Middleton Rolls Through London in Summer Florals

Pippa Middleton has exceptional style, whether she's sporting formal bridesmaid-wear or more casual everyday outfits (something she has in common with her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge). Her latest, post-gym look is no different. On Wednesday, Kate Middleton's younger sibling was spotted biking through London after hitting the gym, wearing Anthropologie's Celestia embroidered dress and Penelope Chilver's Dandy star slippers.

Middleton, who's expecting her first child with husband James Matthews this fall, has been very open about how important fitness has been to her during her pregnancy. In her most recent column for Waitrose Weekend, the expectant mother wrote about how she's been enjoying swimming as a form of exercise during her third trimester. "As the summer weather contributes to feelings of bloating and swelling, swimming will keep your body cooler while exercising, something that is a relief in pregnancy, preventing swelling in the arms and legs," she writes. "From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting. "

Middleton hasn't announced her due date, though it's likely right around the corner—sources even report that her sister, Kate, is a "maybe" for her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12 because she's determined to be by Pippa's side when she gives birth.

Shop Pippa's summer-perfect look (bike and all) below:

