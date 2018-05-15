Today's Top Stories
1
Fact-Checking 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'
2
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Rihanna Puma Fan
3
Rihanna Had the Best Answer About Royal Wedding
4
The Horrors of the Sex Abuse to Prison Pipeline
5
Meghan Markle's Dad Staged His Paparazzi Photos

Pippa Middleton Is the Epitome of Cool-Girl Maternity Style

Her floral dress was both comfy and stylish.

The Image Direct

If I'm ever pregnant, I plan to trade all my trendy fashion pieces in for sweatshirts and leggings in a heartbeat. (There's really no better excuse to lounge in athleisure for the nine months.) Every time I think this, though, I see expectant celebrities doing the exact opposite. Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Beyoncé have continuously proven that just because you’re having baby, it doesn’t mean your style has to completely change.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And now, I'm adding Pippa Middleton to that list. The duchess-in-law (yes, I made that royal title up) proves it’s possible to dress cute and feel comfortable in her latest pregnancy look.

The Image Direct

Middleton was spotted in London on May 13 in a plum-colored printed dress with tights and a black trench coat. The outfit was dressed down, but still feminine, which spoke to Pippa's personal style. It also showed off a hint of her growing belly. The socialite announced her pregnancy with husband James Matthews in April and I'm betting this versatile dress is one she can still wear long after she's given birth.

Related Stories
Pippa Middleton Meets Her New Nephew
pippa middleton
Pippa Middleton Discusses Her Assets

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Street Style
Bella Hadid Cannes  2018 afterparty gym
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Kendall Jenner Wore Completely Sheer Leggings
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Blake Lively slip dress baseball cap no bra Blake Lively Wore a Silky Slip Dress Post-Met Gala
Rihanna Just Wore a Top From Her New Lingerie Line
Kendall Jenner lingerie top
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2018
Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Best Looks from the Pre-Oscar Parties
All the Best Looks from the Pre-Oscar Parties 2018
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid's Best Looks