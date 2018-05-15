Pippa Middleton Is the Epitome of Cool-Girl Maternity Style

If I'm ever pregnant, I plan to trade all my trendy fashion pieces in for sweatshirts and leggings in a heartbeat. (There's really no better excuse to lounge in athleisure for the nine months.) Every time I think this, though, I see expectant celebrities doing the exact opposite. Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Beyoncé have continuously proven that just because you’re having baby, it doesn’t mean your style has to completely change.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And now, I'm adding Pippa Middleton to that list. The duchess-in-law (yes, I made that royal title up) proves it’s possible to dress cute and feel comfortable in her latest pregnancy look.

The Image Direct

Middleton was spotted in London on May 13 in a plum-colored printed dress with tights and a black trench coat. The outfit was dressed down, but still feminine, which spoke to Pippa's personal style. It also showed off a hint of her growing belly. The socialite announced her pregnancy with husband James Matthews in April and I'm betting this versatile dress is one she can still wear long after she's given birth.