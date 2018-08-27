image
Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker Gray Coat to Church With the Queen

The royal family is vacationing in Scotland.

image
image
ShutterstockInvicta Kent Media/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen has several vacation homes (picture outrageously stunning mansions with lush green lawns) and every summer, she travels to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for a nice escape. Since it would be kind of lonely if the Queen didn’t have visitors, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, are currently staying with her on the giant estate. Over the weekend, we got a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge when she and Queen E made their way to a church service at Crathie Kirk.

While the Queen wore a cerulean blue fascinator and matching coat, Kate looked elegant in a gray coat with a peter pan collar and black trim. The designer ensemble was made by Catherine Walker—a label Kate has worn multiple times before. She also donned a black fascinator from Lock & Co and wore the Queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings.

Though the children did not attend the church service with their parents, it was reported that on Friday, Prince George celebrated a big milestone in his life by attending his first grouse shoot. (The five year old went hunting for large birds, accompanied by his mom, of course.) See Kate's outing with the Queen below and then shop similar coats for fall.

image
ShutterstockInvicta Kent Media/REX/Shutterstock

image
Courtesy

Giorgia & Johns coat, $124

image
Courtesy

Fontana 2.0 coat, $129

image
Courtesy

Jan Mayen coat, $440

