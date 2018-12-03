Who else is currently staring at a diary packed full of holiday parties, with zero real idea what to wear for any of them? Yep, that would be all of us right now. Luckily, your queen and ours, Blake Lively, is on hand as always to deliver the perfect inspiration, courtesy of her latest look worn to the Versace show, held in New York City for the first time last night.

Along with Kim Kardashian West, who opted for a similar metallic moment, Blake made a case for chainmail dresses as the only piece you need to complete your festive, night out wardrobe. Her silver dress was a vintage choice from the Spring/Summer 1999 Versace collection, and made a statement thanks to the delicate halter neck, dramatic backless shape and dipped hemline. And why stick to just one shade of glitter per outfit? A shimmering gold butterfly in the same, signature chainmail fabric for the designer also covered her lower back.

Hey, it’s Christmas!, so the Gossip Girl star proved that more is more at this time of year and accessorized with yet more sparkle. Along with a host of statement Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Blake teamed the dress with bedazzled gold Louboutin heels, and huge, voluminous, pinned-back curls for the perfect finishing touch.



Arriving for the big show, Blake did luckily remember that it is December right now, and a coat was kind of necessary while spending time outside. Her winter-white coat struck the perfect chord between chic and snuggly—but can we talk about that bag for a second, please? In the shape of a retro cell phone, Blake carried a matching, silver Judith Leiberny Call Me brick phone clutch, which might be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.

Unfortunately, it’ll set you back $5,695—but, alternatively, you could just grab some superglue and bling your dad’s old cell from the 80’s.

Never has Disco Ball Chic seemed like such a good idea. Sigh, only Blake Lively.

