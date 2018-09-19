Blake Lively Likes Her Suits, Doesn't Understand the Fuss Over Them

The fashion theme for Blake Lively's A Simple Favor press tour is... suits. In the past few weeks, the actress has worn over ten different suits as an ode to her film's character Emily. (Her style in the movie centers around this menswear-inspired look.)

"We invented the look when we were putting the movie together, back in one of our first meetings with Renée Kalfus our wardrobe designer," director Paul Feig said to Cosmopolitan. "As we were finishing up, putting everything together, I had seen a couple of pictures of her in suits, then she contacted me and she said, 'You know what, I'm just gonna keep going with the suits to help promote the movie.'"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lively, who has continued to channel her alter ego at premieres, walked the red carpet in designer suits from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and Ralph Lauren. It was this pink two-piece set, however, that caught one fan's attention.

An Instagram user left a comment about Lively wearing so many suits, writing, "It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of 'A Simple Favor'. This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection." (Personally, this was one of my favorite menswear pieces on Lively.)

Getty Images

Lively responded that there exists a double standard in fashion between men and women. That is: No one would notice, or even care, if a guy wore the same tux over and over again.

Instagram user fashion_critic_

The commenter then replied that her observation was made in good humor, and noted that she's actually a big fan of Lively's suiting choices.

Instagram user fashion_critic_

This isn't the first time Lively has responded to comments about what she's wearing. Last year, Lively called out a reporter on the red carpet for asking her a fashion question at the Variety's Power of Women event, when she was there to promote her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" she said. "Seriously...Would you ask a man that?"

In this particular case, there appears to be no bad blood between Lively and her fan. Also, am I the only one who forgets celebs, sometimes, actually check their 953738 notifications and respond back?

