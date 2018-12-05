Marc Jacobs Is Launching a New, Affordable Label Called "The Marc Jacobs"

A new era of Marc Jacobs is coming. On Wednesday, Women's Wear Daily announced the designer will launch a new label called The Marc Jacobs, which will debut with pre-fall 2019 designs. Unlike its runway counterpart, The Marc Jacobs will be offered at a more affordable price point, though we still don't know what that will look like.

This will serve as excellent news for those who loved Jacob's other lower-priced diffusion line, Marc by Marc Jacobs, which was sadly discontinued in 2015. (I still use my wallet from there every single day!)

Not much information has been released about The Marc Jacobs line, but we can expect to see rugby striped sweaters, wide-leg corduroy pants, and accessories. Jacobs also hired Russian stylist Lotta Volkova for the new brand's look book (she's worked with Demna Gvasalia on Vetements and Balenciaga), which was shot by Hugo Scott, an important person to Jacobs’ in-house creative team.



The Marc Jacobs comes at a crucial time as Jacobs' namesake brand struggles with sales decline, including the closing of stores, and even rumors that he would leave his own label. Can this new brand save Marc Jacobs? I hope so.

