Let's Speculate About Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globes Outfit

Is he going sky-diving? Crash test dummy-ing?

image
By Cady Drell
NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Getty ImagesTodd Williamson/NBC

Timothée Chalamet is not afraid of bold fashion choices, whether he's wearing a bright floral suit at the London premiere of Beautiful Boy or he's dressed as a gas station attendant at the Independent Spirit Awards. So, in retrospect, we should have expected that his return to the awards show circuit at the 2019 Golden Globes would have him donning a serious lewk, but even as a scholar of the man I could not have anticipated what he actually wore. The Virgil Abloh–designed Louis Vuitton harness over a mock neck is distinct as hell.

My guess for why he chose this ensemble? That he's trying to multitask because he has somewhere to be immediately after the Golden Globes. So where is he going? Let's speculate.

NBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian/NBC
  • Bungee jumping
  • A sex party where he role-plays as a kinky BDSM priest (if so, can I get an invite or...?)
  • A black tie trapeze school
  • Bartending at a glam cowboy saloon
  • A smoldering rodeo

    I guess we'll find out when the tabloids tell us. Good luck tonight, Timmy! At the awards and wherever you happen to be moonlighting.

