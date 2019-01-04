Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here .



Hello and welcome back to another weekly edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet! Happy 2019! I don’t know about you, but compared to this time last year, I've noticed a bit more hope in the world. Everyone I’ve talked to has seemed more optimistic than they were in January 2018: The political landscape seems to be righting itself, people are beginning to take their focus away from the chaos of the last few years and think about the future, and what’s truly important seems to be coming back to the fore.

Plus—and most importantly—there’s a whole slate of new Timmy movies to look forward to! We have The King and Little Women coming to theaters in the next twelve months, plus more news about films he’s starring in like Dune and The French Dispatch and whatever the heck is happening with that CMBYN sequel. And if that’s not reason enough to make you think, Hey, things are looking up!, then you might want to find a new column. Might I suggest one called This Week In Everything Sucks And I Will Be Continuing This Misery Spiral of My Own Making?

But that’s not this column, so I hope everyone had a great holiday (Timmy’s birthday, December 27) and is ready to get to work making 2019 an even better year than last one.

Let's start hére:

Timmy accepted the Spotlight Award!

At the Palm Springs International Film Awards, Timmy was presented with the Spotlight Award for Beautiful Boy by none other than our monarch Laura Dern. It’s all too much!

Getty Images Joe Scarnici

During his acceptance speech, he had some insightful things to say about finding inspiration, and also some hilarious things to say about being a smol boi:

“At first I wanted to be a professional athlete, think LeBron James and Lionel Messi. They inspired me with their invincibility; I looked in the mirror and I humbly realized I’d never be an athlete for many reasons. Freakishly small frame, but more importantly my very glaring lack of athletic talent.”

Good thing “freakishly small frame” is a Big Mood for 2019, am I right? You can watch the whole speech here .

Timmy and Lily-Rose went to Paris!

The only celebrity couple I have literally ever cared about, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, jetted to Paris for holiday break and had a great time smooching in various places and presumably speaking French, which—in case you have never heard of either of them before—is something they are both capable of. While in Paris, they dressed so stylishly for the cold weather that I could not help but think that they looked like some European ski villains from an ‘80s movie. Here’s a photo of them:

Wait, no. Here’s what they looked like in Paris:

Timothée Chalamet screaming into his iPhone 5s feat. Lily-Rose Depp pic.twitter.com/QSO7EdLOF3 — POPPY MOORE (@balenciagadevil) December 26, 2018

These lewks just scream, "Riff-raff snowboards on the other side of the mountain. Off you go!"

Honest question: Do you think they ever injure one another with their pointy, pointy features? Like, when they make out does it also count as therapeutic acupuncture?

Just asking! Love them!

Try this Timothée Chalamet crossword puzzle!

Over the past several months of writing this column, I have learned an almost encyclopedic amount of trivia about Timmy—knowledge that I thought was, at best, unusable in my everyday life and, at worst, atrophying the parts of my brain that I may need later but haven’t used in awhile. (Like, I’m pretty sure I knew math once, but now I only know the entire credited cast list of Netflix’s upcoming period drama The King??)

Anyway, it was nice to feel like this info was handy for once, and for that I thank fan account @tchalamet_canada , who posted a genuinely challenging—even for me!—crossword puzzle that’s entirely Timmy-themed.

Swipe to see the clues, but be warned: For Real Stans Only.

I did get one of them definitively right though and that was number 42 Down, but it’s only because I have to sign it on checks. (Is that a humblebrag that I got a space in the Timmy crossword? Yes, yes it is. You’re welcome for the freebie.)

And that’s the news! Have a béautiful weekend and we’ll see you back next week.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE