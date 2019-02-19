image
Meghan Markle Wore Le Specs Sunglasses While in NYC for Her Baby Shower

They're only $70!

image
By Marina Liao
image
Splash News

In case you haven't heard: Meghan Markle's in town for her baby shower and she's been here for five days already! The public got their first glimpses of the Duchess of Sussex this afternoon when she was spotted leaving The Mark Hotel. Meghan wore a buttoned up coat, a pair of black slim cut jeans, her Solange Azagury Partridge Love Ring, a gray tote, plus a pair of beige Stuart Weitzman suede heels. Lastly, she shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. Meghan doesn't often wear sunnies in public too often (at least when she's on official royal duty), but it seems this look fits right in with NYC vibes, where stars often tried to remain incognito behind their sunglasses. This time, however, it didn't really work.

A crowd gathered outside of her hotel to watch her get into a car. While we're still stunned that THE Duchess of Sussex is in our hometown, we were equally as curious about her shades. After some research, we discovered she's wearing these $70 Le Specs shades, which a representative for the brand confirmed.

Air Heart cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses
Le Specs net-a-porter.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

The "air heart cat-eye acetate and gold-tone sunglasses" are slightly oversized and crafted from glossy acetate with a strip of gold-tone metal. They're perfect for hiding behind if you're trying to avoid the paparazzi.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

image
Splash News

