Miu Miu's Fall '19 Show Is Almost Here, and You Can Stream It Live

image
By Marina Liao
Miu Miu - Runway RTW - Spring 2017 - Paris Fashion Week
CatwalkingGetty Images

Prada's sister label Miu Miu is known for its fun and often whimsical approach to dressing up. (Celebrity fans include Elle Fanning, Alexa Chung, and Rowan Blanchard.) The line is sophisticated, but has a uncontrived spirit that plays on masculine, feminine, and historical references.

Last season, Miuccia Prada's theme for Miu Miu's spring 2019 collection was DIY/recycling. Printed dresses were fashioned into tunics; denim was sliced into strips to make pleated skirts. Pieces looked taken apart, only to be put back together into a must-have item. Some models wore a bow headband on their head while others had a rosebud at the nap of their neck. All of them wore chunky platform heels, like the ones you'd play dress up in as a child.

Will the fall collection echo that of spring or be completely different? You'll find out in only a few minutes. Tune in to the livestream below to watch everything go down. The suspense is almost unbearable, I know.

Enjoy.

