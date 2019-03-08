Tory Burch doesn't want women to be afraid to go after what they want. That's why she created the Tory Burch Foundation and its empowering #EmbraceAmbition panels, a five-city series of discussions (Dallas, NYC, San Francisco, Chicago, and Philadelphia) intended to educate women on topics on like entrepreneurship, workplace issues, and how to combat unconscious bias.

"At our Embrace Ambition Summit last year, I saw first-hand the power behind shared stories and collective action. Mobilizing around common values is a powerful tool to effect change," Burch tells MarieClaire.com. "There is so much we can learn from each other about resilience, drive, and achievement. I hope our attendees come away [from the panels] inspired."

As any entrepreneur will tell you, discomfort and innovation go hand-in-hand.

The Tory Burch Foundation, formed in 2009, is a non-profit organization that supports women entrepreneurs. It offers opportunities for mentoring, networking, funding, and guidance on how to start your own business with its entrepreneurial education program and Fellows Program, which has provided over $600,000 in grants to help women grow their businesses. Its capital program with Bank of America has given over 2,500 women entrepreneurs $46 million in loans through community development financial institutions (CDFIs) as well.

The 2019 #EmbraceAmbition speaker series, hosted during the first week of Women's History Month, brings together women across the country to discuss entrepreneurship and how to follow our ambition in all aspects of our lives.

"Starting your own business is scary, especially when you have your name on the door. That fear doesn’t go away, unfortunately. As any entrepreneur will tell you, discomfort and innovation go hand-in-hand," explains Burch, who started her fashion label in 2004. "That said, we want women to walk into any situation armed with information. Our Foundation’s website is a great resource with articles on everything from how to set up payroll to tips on speaking to venture capitalists."



Even if you aren't planning to start your own company, Burch believes every woman should embrace her ambition. "It’s about dreaming big and owning your aspirations," she says.

The NYC panel, taking place on International Women's Day March 8, 2019 at The Brooklyn Museum, will include a conversation with Tory Burch, Tory Burch Foundation President Laurie Fabiano, Equal Pay Activist Lilly Ledbetter, Multidisciplinary Artist Le'Andra Leseur, and Visual Artist Marilyn Minter.

Find out how to attend the Tory Burch Foundation's #EmbraceAmbition series next year here.

