Kate Middleton's Easter Outfit Looks Just Like Her Easter Look from 2014

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • All eyes were on Kate Middleton this morning when the royal family stepped out for Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Kate wore a stunning baby blue ensemble for the outing, which also coincided with Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday.
    • Kate appears to have worn the outfit before, for Easter church service in Australia during her 2014 tour of the country with Prince William.
      • To update the look for 2019, Kate added a pin.

        Kate Middleton turned heads (as usual) when she stepped out in a stunning, baby blue ensemble for Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Sunday morning. The outing was an extra special occasion since it was also Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday, so it was no surprise that Kate's fashion game was on point for the big day.

        This, however, does not appear to be the first time Kate has worn this particular perfect spring ~lewk~. It doesn't even appear to be the first time she's worn it for an Easter church service. The baby blue outfit looks very similar to the one Kate wore to Easter Sunday service in 2014. On that occasion, Kate celebrated the holiday at St. Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, where she was traveling during a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband, Prince William. The tour marked the couple's first trip overseas with their then-infant son, Prince George.

        Here's Kate wearing the ensemble back in 2014:

        image
        Getty Images

        And here she is in Sunday's baby blue look:

        image
        Getty Images

        Kate added a pin for the 2019 update of the outfit, but otherwise, they appear to be identical, right down to the matching fascinator. Kate continues her reign as the Duchess of Recycled Fashion.

