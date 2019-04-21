image
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Posted the Sweetest Message for the Queen on Her Birthday

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 93rd birthday today and the other members of the royal family are celebrating with her. Most of the family (except Meghan Markle, who is due to give birth any day now) joined the monarch for Easter church service in Windsor.
    • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a touching tribute to the Queen, who they call "Granny" on their official Sussex Royal Instagram account this morning.
      • "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan," the couple wrote, alongside a series of old throwback photos of Elizabeth.

        Today is Queen Elizabeth's 93rd (!!!) birthday and royal fans around the world are sending her birthday love. Her family are, of course, joining in the celebrations as well.

        While most of the royal family stepped out for Easter church service in Windsor with the Queen (Meghan Markle, who is expected to give birth any day now, did not make it out for the service, but Prince Harry did), Harry and Meghan also took the time to send her some love on social media, with a touching tribute on Instagram.

        "Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! 🎈Harry & Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, alongside a series of classic throwback photos of the Queen.

        She goes by a lot of names, but Granny is definitely the best of her titles.

