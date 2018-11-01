Now that the whirlwind first tour for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has come to an end (quickest 16 days ever?), fans of the royal family have turned their attention back to London, England. While the central spotlight has undoubtedly fallen on the Duchess of Sussex and her baby bump recently, her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was out for her second engagement of the week on Wednesday, appearing at the Imperial War Museum ahead of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. As Kensington Palace explained, Kate heard about “the lives of her great grandmother’s three brothers, who fought and lost their lives in the First World War."

The two Duchesses coincidentally shared another twinning moment in their most recent outfit choices—both opting for bold cobalt blue to attend separate royal appearances. While Meghan chose a Givenchy blue sweater and skirt combination to wrap up the tour down under, Kate chose a similar silhouette—although, in typical Recycling Royal style, we’ve seen her choice of outfit before. You might not realize it though, as a little clever editing to the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress meant that her old favorite Jenny Packham piece looked almost brand new.

Continuing her current trend of rewearing pieces that she’s stepped out in before, Kate’s classic midi dress, with elegant flute sleeves and a modern shoulder shape, was first seen on the Duchess during her official visit to Canada in 2016.

This time, Kate let her hair loose to cover the quirky, angular collar that used to feature prominently on the dress. Without it, the Jenny Packham piece looks a little more classic and simple.

If the actual Duchess of Cambridge can make an official, royal, war-related appearance without needing a new outfit for the occasion, it probably means we should all stop buying so many new clothes every time we plan to go for margaritas.