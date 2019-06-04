Jennifer Lopez is receiving the Fashion Icon award at the CFDAs tonight, so you can count on her lighting up the red pink carpet. The star arrived arm in arm with fiancé Alex Rodriguez to the Brooklyn Museum, where the event is being held. For the occasion, J.Lo wore a shimmery long-sleeve crop top and a flowing red skirt. The dramatic train swept the ground with each step she took. The two-piece ensemble was from Ralph Lauren and looked amazing on the singer.

The outfit hugged her figure and even showed off her abs in the process. Cardi B would be proud. (If you remember, Cardi had her own ab-tastic moment at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.) J.Lo spoke briefly with June Ambrose on the red carpet, saying, "You know, I love fashion...To be here tonight amongst all these designers and to be honored...it's a dream. I am super excited." The singer even gave a sweet shout out to her look's designer, Ralph Lauren, noting that both of them are Bronx natives and said, "It's all about the Bronx tonight."

J.Lo owned the pink carpet tonight. And her Twitter fans agree.

