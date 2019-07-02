image
Louis Vuitton and Artist Alex Israel Debut a Limited-Edition Scarf Collection

The accessories are so luxe and dreamy.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Put away the neutrals, everyone, because summer's here, and that means it's time to break out the bold and bright colors. And Louis Vuitton's latest vibrant offering is just what you need to shield yourself from the heat in style.

The luxury fashion house debuted a collab with multimedia artist and designer Alex Israel that features an eight-piece collection of stunning textiles. The exclusive collection, which includes various scarves, shawls, blankets, and even a sexy bandeau, are all imbued with Israel's signature pop aesthetic, so expect bold colors like purple, pink, and yellow all mixed together. The capsule collection also spotlights some of Israel's most well-known designs, such as his cotton candy-colored Sky Backdrop (which was once featured in the MoMA) and his puffy Wave painting.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss was chosen as the face for this limited-edition collection:

image
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

image
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This eight-piece collection isn't the fashion house's first time partnering with Israel; earlier this year, Louis Vuitton recruited Israel to design the packaging artwork for its perfume line Les Colognes Perfumes and also tapped him for a California-inspired take on its iconic Capucines bag. You can find the collab at the pop-up store within the Louis Vuitton X exhibition in Los Angeles and is available in select locations.

