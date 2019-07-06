image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 5 Edition
image
2
The Best Luggage Sets Money Can Buy
image
3
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
image
4
"Being A Female CEO Is Not My Identity"
image
5
15 New Drugstore Products I'm Obsessed With

Kate Middleton Looked Radiant in Stella McCartney at Archie's Christening

She wore the perfect summer look.

By Marina Liao and Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Kate Middleton is an expert at christening ceremonies, having already baptized her three kids. Today, however, the Duchess of Cambridge was simply a spectator, enjoying the religious festivities for Harry and Meghan's son Archie. The royal family and a handful of other guests gathered at the queen's private chapel in Windsor Castle to christen the two-month-old baby boy.

Though the whole ceremony was held in private, photos were finally released. While Meghan wore a white Dior dress, Kate was appeared in Archie's officially christening photos wearing a perfect pink Stella McCartney dress, which she paired with a red headband and red shoes. The dress was very different from the Alexander McQueen ensembles Kate wore to her own children's christenings. For those ceremonies, Kate always wore off-white dresses, perhaps as a way to match her children's gowns. Today though, the Duchess went for a bright pop of color, which fit right in with those summertime vibes.

Kate's McQueen outfits at her children's christening ceremonies:

image
From left to right: Princess Charlotte in 2015, Prince George in 2013, and Prince Louis in 2018.
Getty Images

Kate's outfit at Archie's christening:

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
20 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Meghan Looked Beautiful at Her Son's Christening
image Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Blazer Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-ROYALS Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Wimbledon Appearance
image Prince Harry Receives Special Bracelet for Meghan
image Buy Kate's $130 & Other Stories Dress
image Kensington Palace Releases Prince William BDay Pic
image These Are Kate and Meghan's Most Influential Looks
image Meghan's Fave Tights Company Launches Bodysuits
image Meghan Markle Debuts a New Band on Her Ring Finger
image See Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Outfit