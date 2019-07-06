Kate Middleton is an expert at christening ceremonies, having already baptized her three kids. Today, however, the Duchess of Cambridge was simply a spectator, enjoying the religious festivities for Harry and Meghan's son Archie. The royal family and a handful of other guests gathered at the queen's private chapel in Windsor Castle to christen the two-month-old baby boy.

Though the whole ceremony was held in private, photos were finally released. While Meghan wore a white Dior dress, Kate was appeared in Archie's officially christening photos wearing a perfect pink Stella McCartney dress, which she paired with a red headband and red shoes. The dress was very different from the Alexander McQueen ensembles Kate wore to her own children's christenings. For those ceremonies, Kate always wore off-white dresses, perhaps as a way to match her children's gowns. Today though, the Duchess went for a bright pop of color, which fit right in with those summertime vibes.

Kate's McQueen outfits at her children's christening ceremonies:

From left to right: Princess Charlotte in 2015, Prince George in 2013, and Prince Louis in 2018. Getty Images

Kate's outfit at Archie's christening:

