Kate Middleton Has Worn Alexander McQueen to All of Her Children's Christenings

Her go-to designer.

Getty Images

Save for an appearance in early June, Kate Middleton has shied away from the public eye lately to take care of her three kids. Today, however, is a special day: Prince Louis's christening at St. James's Palace. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress while carrying the little prince into the chapel. The baby will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. And, he already has six godparents named!

Kate's outfit was similar in hue and style to the looks she previously chose for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings. In 2013, the first-time mom wore a creamy-white Alexander McQueen dress with ruffle details on the front and paired it with a hat by milliner Jane Taylor. Two years later, for Princess Charlotte's baptism, Kate once again wore Alexander McQueen. She rocked a bespoke ivory coat dress from the fashion house, white pumps, and a matching feathered fascinator.

It seems off-white is the Kate's preferred color for christening events, perhaps as a way to match her children's gowns. Prince Louis reportedly wore an ivory Honiton lace christening gown, the same one his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore. See Kate's three outfits side by side below and yes I know, her royal babies are ADORABLE.

Getty Images
