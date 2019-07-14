On Sunday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate looked stunning in a bespoke, blue Emilia Wickstead dress while sitting in the Royal Box.

Kate, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also attended Wimbledon on Saturday, along with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon for the second day in a row on Sunday, this time with her husband, Prince William.

Will and Kate sat in the Royal Box on Centre court during Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (of which Kate happens to be the royal patron).

Kate is an avid tennis fan and a fixture at Wimbledon. On Saturday, she attended the Ladies' Singles Final with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. For Saturday's appearance, Kate re-wore a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress that she was first spotted in during a 2016 tour of Canada and a pair of Asprey’s Woodland Oak Leaf earrings.

Will and Kate also took time to meet with the ballboys and ballgirls ahead of the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final, Kensington Palace shared on Twitter.

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duke of Cambridge meet ballboys and ballgirls ahead of today’s #Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Singles Final. pic.twitter.com/zI7AlWh0D2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2019

For Sunday's outing with William, Kate opted for a bespoke, baby blue dress from designer Emilia Wickstead. Will coordinated with his wife in a gray jacket and a baby blue shirt and slate gray blue tie.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Royal fashion Twitter account Replicate Royalty even pinpointed the two Emilia Westwick dresses Kate's look seems to be a combination of:

The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing bespoke Emilia Wickstead to Wimbledon today. Perhaps a combination of these two.#DuchessofCambridge #EmiliaWickstead #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rRaKuEBqNG — Replicate Royalty (@replicateroyals) July 14, 2019

Perfection. As usual.

