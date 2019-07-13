Earlier this month, on July 4, Meghan Markle attended day four of the Wimbledon Championships to support her friend, Serena Williams.

While Meghan was there, a man was accused of invading her privacy when he stood in front of the duchess to take a selfie.

On Friday, two previously unreleased photos of the incident were released to photo agencies after being held for a week.

Today, Meghan Markle made headlines when she attended Wimbledon along with Kate and Pippa Middleton. Meghan is an avid tennis fan and this wasn't her first Wimbledon game—it wasn't even her first Wimbledon game this month.

On July 4, Meghan attended day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she cheered on her good friend, professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Two pictures of Meghan at Wimbledon on the 4th were withheld from the public for more than a week, however.

In the photos, a man who appears to be a royal bodyguard can been seen approaching a man holding his phone. That name was 58-year-old Hasan Hasanov, who was accused of invading the Duchess of Sussex's privacy when he took a selfie in front of the royal during the match.

According to The Sun, Hasan lined up at 5 a.m. and paid £25 for his Court One seat and insisted that he didn't know Meghan was there when he stopped to take the selfie.



"I honestly couldn’t really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals—and, if I did, I’d ask first," he said. "I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action."

In fact, Hasan told The Sun that he didn't even realize what a stir his selfie had caused until it was covered in the press.

"It seemed crazy to me because all I did was take a selfie to send to my wife," he said. "I was in the best seat I’d ever had in 15 years of queuing up for Wimbledon and wanted to show off because she didn’t get out of bed to join me."

