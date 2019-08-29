Katie Holmes shows major cleavage while hailing cab with Suri Cruise in NYC
Hailey ﻿Baldwin Recreates Princess Diana's Iconic Outfits

The resemblance is uncanny.

image
By Marina Liao
Prince William with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales at G
Tim GrahamGetty Images

Princess Diana's style legacy has lived on. Though we've seen Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle channel her outfits, another star has taken things one step further. For Vogue Paris' September issue, Hailey Baldwin recreated some of Princess Di's most iconic, casual outfits for the magazine.

Shot by Gregory Harris, the model wore a sweatshirt and biker shorts in one shot that captured the late royal's love for these bottoms. (Biker shorts have also been having a moment for the past few seasons.) Another shot features Hailey in a baseball cap, blazer, and jeans—the very same outfit Princess Diana wore to the Guards Polo Club in 1988. Hailey's photos, and energy, are a close match to the Princess Di ones. The outfit reinterpretations aren't far off from the model's own personal style, either. Hailey has a knack for mixing sportswear into her everyday outfits and prefers athletic, oversized but sexy silhouettes like a blazer and biker shorts.

The model shared some of the photos from her shoot on Instagram, writing, "...All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy." See the glamorous recreations, below.

The Princess Di inspo:

image
Left: Princess Diana with little Prince William at the Guards Polo Club in 1988. Right: Princess Diana spotted after taking her sons to school at Wetherby in 1989
Getty Images

The Princess Di inspo:

image
Left: Princess Diana jogs along the High Street to her car after attending the gym in 1997. Right: Princess Diana in a sweatshirt and biker shorts while leaving the Chelsea Harbour Club in London in 1995.
Getty Images


