Archie Harrison's Nursery Has a Picture of Princess Diana, Apparently

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Sheffield
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • He's also aspiring to live by her example (and potentially helping Archie do the same), which is oh-so-sweet.
      • Harry regularly speaks about his mother, and when he was recently shown photos of his mother at a trip to the same hospital he was visiting, he had the perfect response.

        Prince Harry is honoring his mom in a lot of ways, from his public work to his son's christening. But reportedly, he's literally honoring his mom in his son's life—Archie Harrison's nursery apparently has a photo of Diana. I'm not weeping, it's just really dusty in here right now. Archie's grandma is watching over him. Okay, for real, I actually am crying.

        Apparently, Harry (who's like his mom in personality) is also seeking to emulate his mom in his behavior, as well as in his life with Meghan. "It was during their first trip to Africa together, shortly after they started dating, that Harry first opened up to Meghan about his mom and the pain he suffered following her death." The source added, "He still gets very emotional talking about it...One of the things that first attracted Harry to Meghan was the way her kindness, determination and strength reminded him so much of his mom.”

        Most recently, Harry and Meghan kicked off a series of inspirational quotes on Instagram with Harry's mom talking about doing acts of kindness for others:

        So this is incredibly important to the new parents. I love it so much.

