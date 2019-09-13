US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE-POLITICS
Kim Kardashian Channels Vintage Versace in Her Short Sparkly Miniskirt

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 12, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images
    • She tagged her original inspiration, and made some crucial updates that keeps it from looking dated.

        Last night out in Manhattan, Kim Kardashian wore a short, short sparkly miniskirt that very deliberately channeled a vintage Versace look, per her Instagram Stories. This isn't the first time Kim has favored vintage or vintage-inspired Versace (if you remember, her cross-studded Met Gala look in 2018 was Versace) and it's in keeping with her stated interest in tagging her original inspiration—which in this case was a VERY vintage, and bit dated, look that she totally refreshed.

        She tagged the original inspiration as an old Versace line, with the models in burnt orange tights and party outfits. The model pairs the sparkles with a black dress shirt for contrast, and Kim did something similar (albeit a bit more fitted). Instead of chunky slingbacks, Kim paired the look with trendy square-toed PVC sandals. Aside from the fact that PVC shoes make my feet sweaty, I do think this works as a modernized update for a now-dated look. I'm impressed she saw the inspiration—I probably would have taken one look at those yellow tights and said no thank you. Those peep-toed slingbacks were a staples of my '90s/early '00s experience but with the benefit of hindsight I neeeeever want to wear them again.

        Meanwhile, Chris Appleton, Kim's hair guru, explained how they went from the shortest hair Kim's ever had to loooong extensions, because that's Kim. So that's the reason she ditched the short tresses for this longer look.

        Here's the original inspo:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        And Kim's lewk now:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Her full outfit including the shoes:

        KKW Beauty KKWxWinnie Dinner At L'Avenue In Saks Fifth Avenue
        Kevin MazurGetty Images

        Here's the explanation of the extensions (lol Chris):

        And the sharp, angular bob:

        Epic.

