Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Kim Kardashian's Body Is Covered in Gold at the Met Gala 2018

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in gold, body-hugging Versace:

Getty Images
Getty Images

The dress fits her body perfectly: She looks like she's dripping in gold—and looks a whole lot like her naked perfume bottle because, well, the way that dress fits, she basically looks naked.

She shared a glimpse at her look on Instagram stories, spanning down on her bod as she noted the gala's "heavenly bodies" theme.

Though sisters Kylie and Kendall and mom Kris Jenner are all already inside, Kim did come alone: Kanye West hasn't appeared on the red carpet, which isn't all that surprising based on the week he's had.

According to a source, Kanye was "all over the place about going," telling Us Weekly, "One minute he says that he will go. Another, he insists that the album needs more work. Kim just wants to go to the gala and have a great time."

Kanye and Kim often attend together—at the 2016 Met Gala, the two leaned into the Manus x Machina theme:

Getty Images
