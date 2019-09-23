Catch Dior's Spring 2020 Runway Show Via This Livestream

Maria Grazia Chiuri never fails to bring feminism to her runway collections. From her "We Should All be Feminists" tees to striped shirts that read "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" she has challenged and taken the Dior woman into a new era.

For her spring 2020 show, which is set for Tuesday September 24, the audience should expect nothing less that a powerful runway show from Chiuri. Will she debut another another slogan tee? Bring back another iconic handbag silhouette? (The saddle bag was great last season.) Both? Only time will tell, so tune into the livestream below to find out. For now, you know as much as we know.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

