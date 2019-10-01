image
Here's a Livestream to Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 Runway Show

Which stars are sitting front row?

image
By Marina Liao
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019
Dominique CharriauGetty Images

Before the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Nicolas Ghesquière will show his spring 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton. Last season, the designer's fall 2019 line was inspired by his people-watching at Café Beaubourg in Paris. This season...the theme is still a mystery. Aside from an Instagram post on the fashion house's account to remind fans to tune into the show, there is no other information. If Ghesquière continues to lean in his themes from the previous season, his ensembles for spring will be anything but your basics/essentials. The Louis Vuitton woman is meant to stand out.

Tune into the livestream, below, to watch the runway show and see if you recognize any famous faces sitting front row. (Will LV It girl Sophie Turner make an appearance? Fingers crossed.)

