An Inexpensive Version of Kate Middleton's Christening Earrings Is Available to Buy

image
By Katherine J Igoe
BRITAIN-ROYALS
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
    • The versions are, of course, not exactly the same, but it's still a lovely look that's royal-approved, just in case you like to twin with Kate (no shame!).

        Kate Middleton showed up at Prince Louis' christening wearing a cream Alexander McQueen, fancy flowery headband, and gorgeous pearl floral earrings that completed the look in a subtle, but lovely way. The originals, Cavolfiore Pearl Studs (which, incidentally, are also available to buy), cost a cool £4,490. There's an inexpensive version inspired by the studs available on Marks & Spencer, however, at a much more reasonable $13.

        Per HELLO!, "According to Cassandra's website, the 18ct pearl and diamond earrings are 'inspired by the clusters of young flower stalks of the cauliflower (cavolfiore) in the market.'" So, actually, it's less a flower and more a...cauliflower! Go figure!

        The M&S version has a center cluster of crystals instead of pearls, so it's not the EXACT same look and more like an inspiration. They're still really pretty, even though of course it's very different in kind from, you know, a pair that costs nearly $5,700.

        Here's a reminder of Middleton's full look, with George and Charlotte in the background looking feisty as ever (I love her staring down at Louis with all the love and pride in the world, like, "LOOK at what we did!!"):

        Christening Of Prince Louis Of Cambridge At St James's Palace
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        And there's still earrings available at M&S, should you want to get a version of your own:

        image
        Marks & Spencer

        Marks & Spencer Pearl Effect Crystal Floral Stud Earrings, $13.

