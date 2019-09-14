image
Kate Middleton Wears $6 Earrings to RHS Garden Festival

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends "Back to Nature" Festival
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • As much as we might admire and covet the royal family's style, much of what actual duchesses like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wear is just out of the price range that normal humans can afford.
    • This week, Kate Middleton attended the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, England and wore a pair of very affordable earrings to the event.
      • The earrings, called "Simple Filigree Short Drop Earrings," are available from Accessorize London for $6 usually—but went on sale for less than $2 shortly after Kate wore them.

        Get your credit card ready, because Kate Middleton just wore some very, very affordable earrings that you are going to want to order immediately.

        This week, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley—which, as People notes, is basically a a bigger and permanent version of the original design that she launched in May at the Chelsea Flower Show—in Woking, England.

        Kate looked amazing at the event, which is not a surprise at all since she looks amazing approximately 110 percent of the time (real math).

        What was surprising about Kate's look at the "Back to Nature" festival was how affordable part of her ensemble turned out to be.

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends "Back to Nature" Festival
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Kate opted for a pricey (but jaw-droppingly stunning) long-sleeved, floral Emilia Wickstead dress for the event. The dress retails for £1,635 ($2,255) and is not the affordable item, tragically.

        Aurora belted floral-print Swiss-dot cotton-blend seersucker dress
        Emilia Wickstead net-a-porter.com
        $2,255.00
        SHOP NOW

        Kate's earrings for the event weren't just affordable, they were (/are) downright cheap. Not in a "looks cheap" way, of course, but in an "OMG I CAN AFFORD TO BUY A PAIR OF THESE FOR LITERALLY EVERYONE ON MY HOLIDAY SHOPPING LIST" kind of way.

        The earrings, known as "Simple Filigree Short Drop Earrings," retail for $6, but went on sale for LESS THAN $2. Seriously. Unsurprisingly, there's been a mad run on the earrings, which have currently sold out, but have a waitlist that you can join right now.

        image
        Accessorize London

        And, if you can't wait, here are some very similar (and also very affordable) alternatives to get Kate's Simple Filigree earring look.

        LC Lauren Conrad Filigree Teardrop Earrings
        lc lauren conrad kohls.com
        $14.00
        SHOP NOW
        Filigree Teardrop Short Drop Earrings
        accessorize.com
        $10.00
        SHOP NOW
        Women's Fashion Earring Filigree - A New Day™ Silver
        A New Day target.com
        $7.99
        SHOP NOW
        Filigree Teardrop Boutique Style Dangle Earrings (Matte Gold Tone)
        Gypsy Jewels amazon.com
        $14.99
        SHOP NOW

