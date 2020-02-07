image
Today's Top Stories
1
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian
image
2
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
3
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
4
The Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones
image
5
This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long

Watch Rag & Bone's Fall 2020 Show Right Here

You don't have to leave the couch.

image
By Marina Liao
Rag & Bone - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Slaven VlasicGetty Images

It appears that Rag & Bone is sticking with the runway format, as are most designers at New York Fashion Week. The label returned to the catwalk after a three-year hiatus last season with its spring 2020 collection. Today, it will be showing its fall 2020 line to a bevy of effortlessly dressed, but city-chic guests and celebrities.

All details about the show, a.k.a. what the theme is and what the clothes will look like, are under wraps. The only tidbit Rag & Bone has released is that the show will be a "technical audio-visual experience." Intrigued? Me too.

If you can't make it to the actual event, watch it via the livestream below. The event will start promptly at 7 p.m. EST.

Related Stories
image
9 Best Spring 2020 Trends to Shop Right Now
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
A Handy Guide to the Biggest Shoe Trends﻿﻿ of 2020
image
The Jewelry Trends You'll See Everywhere in 2020

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
Your Girlfriend Will Approve of These Chic Gifts
image A Livestream to Tory Burch's Fall 2020 Runway Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle's DL1961 Jeans Are Finally Here
image Fresh Ways to Wear Your Denim Skirt
image
Cute Workout Clothes to Motivate Your Sporty Side
Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream Katie Holmes Wears Two Outfits In One Evening
image 3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian
image
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
image This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long
image
Snow Boots You'll Actually Want to Wear Inside