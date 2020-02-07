It appears that Rag & Bone is sticking with the runway format, as are most designers at New York Fashion Week. The label returned to the catwalk after a three-year hiatus last season with its spring 2020 collection. Today, it will be showing its fall 2020 line to a bevy of effortlessly dressed, but city-chic guests and celebrities.

All details about the show, a.k.a. what the theme is and what the clothes will look like, are under wraps. The only tidbit Rag & Bone has released is that the show will be a "technical audio-visual experience." Intrigued? Me too.

If you can't make it to the actual event, watch it via the livestream below. The event will start promptly at 7 p.m. EST.