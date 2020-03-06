International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8, and to get into the spirit of things, jewelry brand Pomellato released their third annual Pomellato for Women video. The 30-second teaser opens with Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern saying: "Listen to girls. What they have to say is important."

The actress is one of a handful of ambassadors for this year's Pomellato for Women platform. The initiative was founded in 2017 to highlight the importance of female leadership; every year, Pomellato enlists a new group of women to address this topic by raising awareness and promoting change.

Pomellato itself is run by CEO Sabina Belli and prides itself on having a 74 percent female workforce. The Pomellato for Women initiative is crucial to the DNA of the brand, which was established in Milan in 1967. Pomellato has long championed the independent woman, and its ambassadors represent pillars of strength and strong voices.

Take a look at the video teaser below, as well as photos of the ambassadors. Happy International Women's Day!

