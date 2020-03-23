Lace-Up Sandals Are the Statement Alternative to Heels
Put your best foot forward.
By Taylor Ayers published
If 2019 was the year of thin, strappy footwear, 2020 took the trend to knee-heigh heights. Enter: Lace-up sandals, the standout alternative to heels. Crafted from the softest leather that snakes around your feet and up your legs, these statement shoes look just as good with silk skirts for city days as they do with denim shorts for beach vacations.
The lace-up sandal is simple but perfect, thanks to its cage-like lace-up ties that adjust to your size. It goes with just about everything you have in your closet, from dresses to denim—and because these sandals take up so little space, you'll want to buy them in every color and style.
These wrap pairs will finally give you the guts to toss your security-blanket sandal this summer.
It's the fresh take on sleek minimalism that every editor and blogger will be showing off this summer. Dress the sandals down with your favorite denim shorts during the day and take them straight into date night by pairing them with a stunning and chic boho skirt or dress, like this Saint Laurent dress (similar, pictured above).
Sure, heels give you that dressed-up vibe when hitting the town, but with this wrap silhouette, you can ditch the heels and still achieve a sexy look.
Bonus: You’ll be able to dance 'til the sun comes up.
A version of this story appears in the March 2020 issue of Marie Claire.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
