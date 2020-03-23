Lace-Up Sandals Are the Statement Alternative to Heels

Put your best foot forward.

Taylor Ayers

By published

If 2019 was the year of thin, strappy footwear, 2020 took the trend to knee-heigh heights. Enter: Lace-up sandals, the standout alternative to heels. Crafted from the softest leather that snakes around your feet and up your legs, these statement shoes look just as good with silk skirts for city days as they do with denim shorts for beach vacations.

The lace-up sandal is simple but perfect, thanks to its cage-like lace-up ties that adjust to your size. It goes with just about everything you have in your closet, from dresses to denim—and because these sandals take up so little space, you'll want to buy them in every color and style.

These wrap pairs will finally give you the guts to toss your security-blanket sandal this summer.

Longchamp Spring-Summer 2020 Runway Collection

Versace Antheia Lace-Up Flat Sandals

Dolce Vita Dash Sandal

ATP Atelier Alezio Leather Sandals

It's the fresh take on sleek minimalism that every editor and blogger will be showing off this summer. Dress the sandals down with your favorite denim shorts during the day and take them straight into date night by pairing them with a stunning and chic boho skirt or dress, like this Saint Laurent dress (similar, pictured above).

Tkees Jo Sandals

Marc Fisher Ltd Marina Lace-Up Sandal

Rule London Leather Strappy Tie Leg Sandals

Proenza Schouler Cylindrical-Heel Wrap-Around Leather Sandals

Sure, heels give you that dressed-up vibe when hitting the town, but with this wrap silhouette, you can ditch the heels and still achieve a sexy look.

Isabel Marant Jesaro Studded Leather Sandals

Tibi Jiro Metallic Ankle-Wrap Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals Alcyone Lace-Up Leather Sandals

Madewell Ronda Boardwalk Lace Up Sandals

Bonus: You’ll be able to dance 'til the sun comes up.

A version of this story appears in the March 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

subscribe here

Taylor Ayers
Taylor Ayers

Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.