The Met Gala is postponed indefinitely, and though we're all sad we won't get to see what over-the-top outfits celebrities like Rihanna (remember this Guo Pei look?) and Lady Gaga (this Brandon Maxwell look was everything) would have worn, there is one silver lining. Vogue and Billy Porter have asked Instagram users to recreate their favorite past Met Gala looks at home and tag it the #MetGalaChallenge. This is an ode to the creative design spirit we see at The Met Gala, and this DIY challenge doesn't require an invite to one of fashion's most exclusive event—it's open to anyone with a bit of imagination.
Instagram users have eagerly taken to the challenge and made "gowns" out of everything, from garbage bags to shower curtains to cardboard boxes, which quite honestly is beyond mesmerizing. Even Mindy Kaling couldn't resist tossing her hat in the ring—she recreated Jared Leto's iconic Gucci look where he held a replica of his own head. See her outfit, below, plus all the other amazing celebrity-inspired creations we found. The Met Gala spirit is still alive and well.
Jared Leto
Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve. Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social.
Lady Gaga
the full comparison of my lady gaga looks for @voguemagazine & @theebillyporter’s #metgalachallenge ! swipe for a few more photo comparisons, and some full body shots of the giant pink coat ✨ (for the full list of materials check my last post! but tbh the main thing was pink bedsheets and the laundry baskets haha) . . but wow i just want to say thank you for all your kind words on my lady gaga look!! the response to this has been absolutely unbelievable, and i’m so glad you guys like it as much as i do! 😭😭💕 . . I’ll probably be a bit quieter on this account this week since i’m wrapping up midterms, but i’ll be back to creating soon! i’m hekka hyped for the next few projects :D . . . . . #metgala #diy #diyfashion #fashion #cosplay #cosplaywip #crescentshay #recycledfashion #redcarpet #fashiondress #ladygaga #ladygagacosplay #redcarpetdress #eveningdress #trygala
Zendaya
I nominate @gotchacoveredfashion for the #metgalachallenge ! She put SO much hard work into re-making this gorgeous dress that @zendaya wore at the met gala in 2017. Those details on the dress are HAND painted! She is insanely talented and she seriously deserves the win!!! 👏🏻😍@voguemagazine #metgalachallenge2020 @theebillyporter
Kylie Jenner
Broke vs Billionaire :) garbage bag vs Wang! #Feeling a little dark and trashy @kyliejenner @alexanderwangny. Packing got me a little cloudy so I figured I could use a bag and get myself ready! P.S. I got towel in my top! These boobs ain’t mine!!! @theellenshow @latenightseth @jimmyfallon @jimmykimmellive @krisjenner @makeupbymario #quarantinecoture #covid19 #stayathome #MetGalaChallenge #vogue #voguemagazine @thebillyporter #billyporter @popsugar #homegala @crfashionbook @metgalaofficial #metgalaofficial
Cara Delevingne
Recreated a #MetGala look worn by @caradelevingne that is ~very me~ Cara wore this @dior look in 2019 for Camp: Notes on Fashion 🌈 After weeks of no motivation to work in my home art studio I was finally inspired by the newest @tryguys video to recreate a fabulous Met Gala look with stuff lying around the house. Being a visual artist it was incredibly easy to dig through my supplies and come up with something that matched pretty perfectly. I repurposed some dollar store toys I used in a sculpture for @mocadetroit 99 Cent Show and strung them up with floral wire to create the headpiece (see second picture for a close up). The dress, believe it or not, is literally just duct taped to the back of me because I didn't have enough scraps to create a full dress 🙈 I thought of it like a paper doll! I made it in three parts: puffy sleeves, a top and a skirt, all taped together with double sided tape and painted with extra paint I had lying around from past murals I've done. The cane is also repurposed from an installation I did last year- you know I love to recycle and reuse materials! I had so much fun doing this and look forward to my invite next year, @wintourworld ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 . . . . @voguemagazine @theebillyporter @themetgalaofficial @metmuseum @eugeneleeyang @keithhabs @nedfulmer @korndiddy @metcostumeinstitute #metgalachallenge #metgala2019 #campnotesonfashion #caradelevingne #dior #trygala
Rihanna
Met Gala Challenge: The Series🥻👔🧵In 2017 @badgalriri slayed in this Commes Des Garçons creation, it was so fresh and severe ♥️😭 she definitely wore it best lol #MetGalaChallenge #Vogue #Custom #Fashion #OOFD #Twinning #SundayFunday @voguemagazine
Lily Collins
Thought I would try my hand at @voguemagazine ‘s #metgalachallenge thats going around! I really love @lilyjcollins 2018 look with this awesome headpiece!! She’s just so stunning and elegant in this Givenchy gown! . I made the headpiece out of foam and the top out of extra satin and interfacing I had leftover from Yule Ball Harry haha, but didn’t have enough fabric to make a skirt, anyway hope you guys like it!! A couple of you guys guessed it from the WIP pics I posted of the headpiece!! So crazy!! So sad there won’t be a Met Gala for this year, but just means we get to look forward to next year even more :)) . #metgala #metgala2018 #metgala2019 #metgala2020 #metgala2020byfans #lilycollins #lilycollinsmetgala #lilycollinsmetgala2018 #makeuptest #givenchy
Kate Hudson
GUYS! Check out my cousin and her roommate’s entry for the #metgalachallenge !! Be sure to share and tag @enews and #metgalachallenge to get them featured. This dress is inspired by Kate Hudson’s 2016 Met Gala dress by Versace ! He made this dress out of cardboard boxes and curtains!!! . Swipe to see the original . . #metgalachallenge #enews #billyporter #versace #katehudson #handmade
Zoe Saldana
Jennifer Lopez
Today from home I joined the #MetGalaChallenge from @voguemagazine I chose this look by @jlo which stole my heart. Through my DIY I can feel the strength of the design and the thought of strong women. This is also my way of paying tribute to Luigi Massi @massiluigi🖤🙏🏻. @versace . @donatella_versace ——————————————- 🇪🇸. . Hoy desde casa me uní al #MetGalaChallenge de @vogue. Elegí este look de @jlo que me robó el corazón. A través de mis manualidades he podido sentir la fuerza del diseño y el fuerte pensamiento de las mujeres. Esta es también una forma de rendir homenaje a Luigi Massi @massiluigi. @versace 🖤🙏🏻. @robzangardi . Thank u @mindykaling ♥️ . @voguespain @vogueitalia @voguerunway @vogueparis @britishvogue @voguemexico #met#luigimassi #jlo#vogue#metgala#fashion#jennierlopez#diseño#handmade#stayathome#curvy#dolcecurvy#annawhintour#bodypositive #metgala
Cardi B
Close enough? Channeling @iamcardib for the #metgalachallenge . Household items & 20 minutes!
Billy Porter
Winnie Harlow
Lana Condor
My take on the #MetGalaChallenge ! For this challenge I really wanted to choose a look that was close to my heart and use sustainable materials! I’ve admired @lanacondor ‘s work ever since I watched To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before because It was the first time I had seen a half Asian half Caucasian character being played on western media. Representation truly matters and I was so happy seeing someone like me on screen. At the 2019 #MetGala, she wore a dress by @giambattistavalliparis I absolutely love their work with tulle, and it actually inspired one of my pieces in my last collection. This dress is made from materials I recycled from trash I found in my neighborhood, I think it’s plastic used when moving furniture. I absolutely loved the pleating on it and had been holding onto it since January. I believe there’s something quite special about using materials that was about to be thrown out to create something beautiful. All of the plastic is hand sewn onto the dress so it took me a few days to make but I think it was absolutely worth it! Thank you @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter for such a marvelous challenge, I had SO much fun making this dress 🤩💖 (More photos on my page & my website!!)
Lili Reinhart
Just found out about the #MetGalaChallenge two hours ago and had to get in on the fun! The challenge is to recreate a past Met Gala look using only materials that you have at home. Here’s my recreation of @dianekruger in @prabalgurung in 2018, made with: -two bath towels, two hand towels, and a washcloth (not a matching set, naturally) -a gazillion safety pins🧷 -aluminum foil -headband -tape -tulle -a throw pillow strategically held in place to make the butt poufs extra pouffy 😂 @voguemagazine @theebillyporter @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute @themetgalaofficial #metgalachallenge #dianekruger #quarantine #whatidowhenimnotathehospital #metgala #prabalgurung #quarantinecouture #pandemicbutmakeitfashion #dammitjim #imadoctornotafashiondesigner
Ariana Grande
Today is the final day to submit for the #metgalachallenge; has anyone else submitted? Here’s a nifty little side-by-side of the bastard toilet paper version of Ariana Grande’s 2018 look. Link in bio to a video on the construction process, if you haven’t already seen! Now back to the 19th century, I think. 😅 . (Ye olde necessary disclaimer for those stumbling upon this for the first time: 2.5 rolls used, now hanging in the bathroom for obligatory repurposing, have a nice day)
Priyanka Chopra
#metgalachallenge k one more GUYS I CAN’T STOP Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren for 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.” Made with a trench coat modified with a sheet and pillowcase for proportions, added buttons, and tin foil earrings. @voguemagazine @thebillyporter
