The Met Gala is postponed indefinitely, and though we're all sad we won't get to see what over-the-top outfits celebrities like Rihanna (remember this Guo Pei look?) and Lady Gaga (this Brandon Maxwell look was everything) would have worn, there is one silver lining. Vogue and Billy Porter have asked Instagram users to recreate their favorite past Met Gala looks at home and tag it the #MetGalaChallenge. This is an ode to the creative design spirit we see at The Met Gala, and this DIY challenge doesn't require an invite to one of fashion's most exclusive event—it's open to anyone with a bit of imagination.

Instagram users have eagerly taken to the challenge and made "gowns" out of everything, from garbage bags to shower curtains to cardboard boxes, which quite honestly is beyond mesmerizing. Even Mindy Kaling couldn't resist tossing her hat in the ring—she recreated Jared Leto's iconic Gucci look where he held a replica of his own head. See her outfit, below, plus all the other amazing celebrity-inspired creations we found. The Met Gala spirit is still alive and well.



Jared Leto



Lady Gaga

Zendaya

Kylie Jenner

Cara Delevingne

Rihanna

Lily Collins

Kate Hudson



Zoe Saldana

Jennifer Lopez



Cardi B

Billy Porter



Winnie Harlow

Lana Condor

Lili Reinhart

Ariana Grande

Priyanka Chopra

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

