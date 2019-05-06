Lady Gaga Got Fully Undressed on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Start the presses, stop the presses, throw out the presses: Lady Gaga has arrived at the Met Gala and no one else needs to even bother to get dressed tonight, because she just made the red carpet her personal camp-themed runway. The singer-slash actress, who is hosting the Met Gala with Serena Williams, and Harry Styles, arrived with designer Brandon Maxwell, and performed not one, but three different outfit transformations on the red carpet.

Gaga started off with a multi-yard-long hot pink jacket, which required the help of men in tuxes to get her on the red carpet.

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

She walked up the stairs and posed before the cameras before —surprise!—she walked right back down the stairs to remove the coat. Maxwell helped her unbutton the jacket we all thought was her lewk to reveal a second look underneath:

John Shearer Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

But! It doesn't stop there! Beneath the dramatic black gown, she was hiding:

Dia Dipasupil Getty Images

Karwai Tang Getty Images

And then, for the grand finale, she removed the fitted pink column dress to reveal:

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Theo Wargo Getty Images

It was incredible. Please join me in reliving it again:

The ensemble was even more outrageous than Gaga's past Met Gala looks. In 2016, she wore a robe dress to the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme and for the previous year, she stunned in a bodysuit and sparkly silver blazer. As one of the cohosts tonight, obviously, Gaga had top her past red carpet ensembles. She looked amazing tonight.



Plus, if there's one person who would do the camp theme justice, it would be Gaga. She had already made a big statement Sunday night at a pre-Met Gala dinner when she wore a short Marc Jacobs 2019 Fall runway look. The dress featured black and white stripes with layers of ruffles. She wore the dress with a tall black fascinator, channeling the royal family vibes. Though tonight's red carpet look was decidedly different and a lot more bold. Bravo, Gaga.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

