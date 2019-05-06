image
Today's Top Stories
1
Crop Bikinis Will Be Everywhere This Summer
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre
2
Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Her First Child
image
3
The MC Beauty Guide: Albuquerque
image
4
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
5
The Best New Sephora Launches in May

Lady Gaga Got Fully Undressed on the Met Gala Red Carpet

She had three different outfit changes in front of the cameras.

image
Getty Images

Start the presses, stop the presses, throw out the presses: Lady Gaga has arrived at the Met Gala and no one else needs to even bother to get dressed tonight, because she just made the red carpet her personal camp-themed runway. The singer-slash actress, who is hosting the Met Gala with Serena Williams, and Harry Styles, arrived with designer Brandon Maxwell, and performed not one, but three different outfit transformations on the red carpet.

Gaga started off with a multi-yard-long hot pink jacket, which required the help of men in tuxes to get her on the red carpet.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

She walked up the stairs and posed before the cameras before —surprise!—she walked right back down the stairs to remove the coat. Maxwell helped her unbutton the jacket we all thought was her lewk to reveal a second look underneath:

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

But! It doesn't stop there! Beneath the dramatic black gown, she was hiding:

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

And then, for the grand finale, she removed the fitted pink column dress to reveal:

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Theo WargoGetty Images

It was incredible. Please join me in reliving it again:

The ensemble was even more outrageous than Gaga's past Met Gala looks. In 2016, she wore a robe dress to the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme and for the previous year, she stunned in a bodysuit and sparkly silver blazer. As one of the cohosts tonight, obviously, Gaga had top her past red carpet ensembles. She looked amazing tonight.

Plus, if there's one person who would do the camp theme justice, it would be Gaga. She had already made a big statement Sunday night at a pre-Met Gala dinner when she wore a short Marc Jacobs 2019 Fall runway look. The dress featured black and white stripes with layers of ruffles. She wore the dress with a tall black fascinator, channeling the royal family vibes. Though tonight's red carpet look was decidedly different and a lot more bold. Bravo, Gaga.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals See Zac Posen's 3D-Printed Gowns at the Met Gala
image Just Look at Katie Holmes' 3D Printed Collar
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Biggest Shoulders at the 2019 Met Gala
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Hailey Baldwin Wore a Bedazzled Thong to the Met
image
Every Outrageously Sheer Outfit at the Met Gala
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Kim K's Met Gala Look Is Totally Sheer
image Spotted: Mary-Kate and Ashley at the Met Gala
image Harry Styles Goes Gucci for The 2019 Met Gala
image
The Hottest Met Gala Looks From the Back
image Serena Williams Wore Sneakers With a Versace Dress