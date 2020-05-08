In April, Merriam-Webster added more than 500 new words to the dictionary, one of which was WFH, short for "working from home"—something many of us have become accustomed to. It's certainly caused a shift in many employees' "work" wardrobes. Not physically seeing coworkers or managers, leads to style that's a little more casual, comfortable, and relaxed. In the past couple months, searches for "sweatpants" and "loungewear" have skyrocketed and pajama life has become the norm for some—unless, of course, you're one of those rare humans who still puts on a pair of jeans every day.

For the Marie Claire team, our work-from-home outfits run the gamut from cozy leisurewear to the aforementioned denim bottoms. No one has a similar go-to ensemble because our outfits—even if they're just at-home looks—reflect our varying personalities and moods. A tie-dye sweatsuit set makes some feel good, while another staffer might find comfort in wearing luxe socks. There are no hard and fast rules to dressing for work from home—simply wear the outfits that lift your spirits and put you in a positive mindset, ready to cross items off that to-do list. Check out our feel-good at-home outfit ideas, below. May they inspire you to "get dressed up."

"My friend has a small business making children's clothing. She makes all of her styles in America and does all her tie-dyes herself! She made me this sweatsuit and it brings me so much joy every time I wear it. It is impossible to have a bad day when you are wearing this outfit." —Aya Kanai, Editor-in-Chief

"This outfit is basically a representation of my favorite subscription services: Disney+, Business of Fashion, and SkyTing yoga TV. I might have regressed during quarantine—this is definitely something my 10-year-old self would wear. (I blame Disney+.) The hoodie is Coach x Disney, the shorts are from this amazing dance undergarment store in NYC called Bra Tenders, and the socks are Gucci." —Julia Gall, Accessories Director

"I love my Rent the Runway subscription, but when WFH started, I wasn't sure I'd need it anymore. Right as I was considering cancellation, I found this pajama set by Sweet Baby Jamie, exclusive to RTR. This silky set is comfy but still gives me glam confidence in every Zoom meeting. Not sure if I will end up returning these after all." —Susanna Hayward, Associate Art Director

"Here's the thing: I refuse to be anything but cozy in the comfort of my own crib. I haven't worn jeans in literally six weeks—and I don't miss them *shrugs shoulders.* I'd rather lounge around in an oversized crop top sweater that feels like a warm hug and wide-leg polyester pants with my computer glued to my lap. This crop top is loose enough to not feel suffocating, and I'd die to turn this knitted material in a blanket.

These pants, which I've had for years, are hands-down the flowiest I own. I actually used to wear them to the office, too. My secret for sneaking them into a corporate situation is to elevate them with a pair of knee-high boots.

Wearing all black is my idea of timeless, chic, and uncomplicated. This outfit paired with my springy curls makes me feel free, which is exactly what I need when, in actuality, the world is on lockdown." —Maya Allen, Beauty Editor

"My first quarantine fashion rule is: No wearing anything during the day that I also sleep in. Giving my body that physical signal is like saying "okay, it's time to wake up." I also don't spend any time in my bed when I'm not trying to sleep. (Which, if you haven't tried, has greatly improved my ability to actually fall asleep at night!)

My second rule is that it's okay to repeat outfits, and I do it often. I wear a variation of this look twice a week. It revolves around the sweatpants, which I ordered from Big Bud Press (a small L.A. brand that produces their clothing ethically and locally for a size-inclusive, unisex crowd) a few weeks before social distancing measures started in NYC. In hindsight, I regret not ordering two pairs given the frequency at which I wear them now.

Next, I pull on whatever t-shirt is on the top of my "clean" stack, tuck it in, and layer on a sweater and cozy socks because despite it being May, my apartment is still pretty chilly most days. It's all topped off with small hoop earrings and a clunky, but classic digital Casio watch, both of which I wore to the office every day, so why would I stop that habit now?" —Morgan McMullen, Visual Designer

"For the first two weeks of quarantine, I didn't have a schedule. I would roll out of bed, still in my pajamas, sit on the couch and start working. I developed terrible back pains from improper posture and lack of exercise because I hardly left my house. Something had to change, so I decided to make it a habit to stretch for at least 30 minutes when I wake up and, around 6 or 6:30 p.m. to end the workday, I do an hour-long workout. (I'm getting to the style part of my routine, I swear!)

The way I get dressed in the mornings now is by putting on a cute exercise outfit. It has the same effect on me as putting on jeans or a dress—the change of outfit signals to me that it's time to start my day. It also forces me to stick to my daily workout routine because I'm already dressed for it. I like my top and bottoms to match and this incredibly soft Beyond Yoga set always makes me feel good about my body. I'll wear a pullover sweater or hoodie over my workout set JIC I have a Zoom call (still gotta keep my outfit safe for work) or if I feel cold. On the weekends, I'm also wearing workout sets, except I will accessorize with necklaces, a bucket hat (sun protection!), and sneakers for my grocery shopping trips." —Marina Liao, Fashion Editor

"A button-down and leggings is as about as easy as it gets. This one from Aritzia is super soft. I haven't worn these leggings since college—until now. Talk about spring cleaning." —Katie Attardo, Accessories Editor

"I'm washing all of my clothes by hand so I'm really only wearing two pairs of leggings and a couple of Uniqlo turtlenecks and this striped Turkish robe from Etsy. Maybe I'm delusional, but I feel like the Turkish robe is presentable for Zoom meetings and I can also take a walk around the block in it? It's really comfortable and that's what I care about right now. Plus, I (luckily) feel pretty unselfconscious with it on around my colleagues.

My clogs are easy to slip on and off for mail checks or taking the trash out, plus they happen to match a color in the robe. My neighbor actually complimented me on my outfit, so maybe I'm not crazy for assuming this is an acceptable indoor/outdoor/work transitional look." —Bridget Burns, Visuals Editor

"My striped top is from LAKE and it's actually pajamas. It's super soft and I can literally roll out of bed and not look like I'm wearing my PJs in a Zoom meeting. I always run cold, so I'm never without some kind of oversized cardigan or sweatshirt. This cream one has been part of my quarantine wardrobe from Day One.

I'm usually wearing workout leggings, but once in a blue moon, I'll put real pants on. That day was today. I'm also not a barefoot gal unless it's mandatory, so I've been walking around in my furry Newbark sandals because they're basically a slipper. I also have a pair of blue light glasses within reach at all times, since we're all consuming so much on our screens. I think these are Shady Rays." —Sara Holzman, Fashion Features Associate

"My wardrobe in the Before Time was like most New Yorkers': black on black. But after being cooped up without much visual stimulation, I find myself craving a more colorful wardrobe. Obviously comfort is king, so I'm seeking out pieces that are as functional as they are flamboyant: think fluorescent graphic tees, rainbow-striped rugby shirts, and technicolor tennis dresses.

This pink panther-hued ensemble from Rowing Blazers has an oversize fit and an elastic waistband. You know that book about a group of friends at an idyllic New England university who kill one of their own and crack under the pressure of their shared secret? (The Secret History.) Now make it summer camp. That's the aesthetic I plan on leaning into all summer long." —Taylore Glynn, Associate Beauty & Health Editor

"I don't have problem putting on jeans to make sure they still fit, but I refuse to wear a bra, so my Aritzia bodysuit has become my new best friends during quarantine. Keeping with the cozy feel, my favorite cropped grandpa cardigan is an easy throw-on piece to complete the look." —Taylor Ayers, Fashion Assistant

"A classic white button-down is a miracle worker in my opinion. Throw it on and you automatically look put together. I added some big gold Jennifer Fisher hoops and a chunky Lizzie Fortunato necklace. Wearing accessories makes me feel like me. Since no one is going to see the bottom half of my body, my sweats and UGG slippers will have to do." —Shelby Comroe, Contributing Credits Editor

"This quarantine has been all about self-care and comfort. Lately, I've been on a sweat suit and slipper-buying frenzy. This particular set is from a small business owner by the name of Laina Rauma. What I love most about it is that it feels like I'm wrapped in a comfy blanket all day. The top is versatile enough to be worn off the shoulders, as a cowl neck, or pulled overhead as a traditional hood." —Chelsea Hall, Assistant Fashion & Beauty Editor

"I'm still wearing jeans every day. They are my go-to on a normal workday, so why not now?! (All of them have stretch, of course.) My current default outfit is jeans and a sweater. When I feel like dressing up, I'll switch the ripped jeans for a pair of tuxedo jeans or the sweater for a button-down. I wear button-downs made from cotton or some other soft fabric, so you can feel a bit more put together but still comfortable. This blouse happens to be a tie-dye blouse, it's a super comfortable viscose blend and tie-dye seems to have become the It pattern of quarantine, so it's perfect! Loafers are comfortable and easy to slip on (for when you do decide to leave the house)." —Marina Schoger, Visuals Editor

