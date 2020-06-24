Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon

Honestly, it's been a minute since I've thought about wearing pants. (My preferred outfits consist of a solid rotation between pajamas and workout leggings.) But after months of wearing the same sweats and leggings 24/7, it might be time to pull my favorite denim out of retirement. If you, like me, are looking for a fresh pair, Amazon is offering steep discounts on DL1961's jeans right now.

If the brand sounds familiar, you can thank Meghan Markle. The former Duchess of Sussex has worn this brand everywhere from her new home on Vancouver Island to a trip to South Africa to a visit to a British bakery.

It's not hard to see why Markle loves these jeans so much. The New York-based brand is dedicated to making jeans that are equal parts comfortable and stylish. Plus, its special Instasculpt technology is designed to lift and sculpt your body, making these jeans look and feel good.

While Amazon's Big Style Sale has plenty of great deals on clothing, accessories, and shoes, it's rare to find royal-approved jeans on sale for under $100. Whether you're on the hunt for skinny jeans, a wide-legged style, or some summer-ready denim shorts, you're bound to find a new style worth adding to your closet—for a steep discount, nonetheless.

Shop our favorite picks, below.

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

