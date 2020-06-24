Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale at Amazon

By Kelsey Mulvey

Honestly, it's been a minute since I've thought about wearing pants. (My preferred outfits consist of a solid rotation between pajamas and workout leggings.) But after months of wearing the same sweats and leggings 24/7, it might be time to pull my favorite denim out of retirement. If you, like me, are looking for a fresh pair, Amazon is offering steep discounts on DL1961's jeans right now.

If the brand sounds familiar, you can thank Meghan Markle. The former Duchess of Sussex has worn this brand everywhere from her new home on Vancouver Island to a trip to South Africa to a visit to a British bakery.

It's not hard to see why Markle loves these jeans so much. The New York-based brand is dedicated to making jeans that are equal parts comfortable and stylish. Plus, its special Instasculpt technology is designed to lift and sculpt your body, making these jeans look and feel good.

While Amazon's Big Style Sale has plenty of great deals on clothing, accessories, and shoes, it's rare to find royal-approved jeans on sale for under $100. Whether you're on the hunt for skinny jeans, a wide-legged style, or some summer-ready denim shorts, you're bound to find a new style worth adding to your closet—for a steep discount, nonetheless.

Shop our favorite picks, below.

Bridget High Rise Bootcut Fit Crop Jeans
Bridget High Rise Bootcut Fit Crop Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$150
$189

Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
Hepburn Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$199
$149.25

Florence Instasculpt Skinny Fit Jeans
Florence Instasculpt Skinny Fit Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$176
$137.16

Susie Tapered Slim Jeans
Susie Tapered Slim Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$199
$149.25

Farrow Instaculpt High Rise Skinny Fit Jeans
Farrow Instaculpt High Rise Skinny Fit Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$115.97
$89.99

Chrissy Ultra High Rise Skinny Jeans
Chrissy Ultra High Rise Skinny Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$179
$134.25

Florence Cropped Jeans
Florence Cropped Jeans
DL1961
SHOP IT

$127.90
$79.99

Karlie Boyfriend Shorts
Karlie Boyfriend Shorts
DL1961
SHOP IT

$129
$99.17

