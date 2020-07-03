Today's Top Stories
1
Battle for the Waves
2
Dreamy Summer Makeup Looks to Screenshot
3
Feminism Fails Women of Color
4
Cargo Pants Are Having a Revival
5
Meena Harris Wears a Phenomenal Tee to WFH, Obvi

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
fourth of july celebration with girlfriends
AleksandarNakicGetty Images

Fourth of July, like so many holidays, is going to be a lot different than we're used to this year. While huge firework shows and fun-filled backyard and rooftop barbecues with family and friends are out of the question as we all continue to be good, responsible humans and practice social distancing, you can still celebrate Independence Day in your own low-key way. But, even if it just doesn't feel quite right to expressing your patriotism in traditional ways (or even at all) right now, this three-day weekend still isn't without little bright spots at least. Like sales. There are actually many, many bright spots out there in the form of amazing deals from some of your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. So, if you're looking to celebrate America's birthday with a little well-deserved retail therapy, check out these top Fourth of July sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Anthropologie

Dates: Now through July 5

Discount: For the second phase of Anthro's Annual Summer Tag Sale, customers can get an extra 50% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories, plus free shipping on orders over $50

SHOP

Asos

Dates: July 4 only

Discount: Offering 20% off sitewide (excludes sportswear)

Bandier

Dates: Now through July 6

Discount: Extra 40% off sale section

SHOP

Carbon38

Dates: Now until July 3

Discount: Extra 30% off sale styles with code SPF30

SHOP

eBags

Dates: Now through July 7

Discount: Savings up to 70% sitewide during FOJ weekend

SHOP

Farfetch

Dates: Now through August 12

Discount: Offering up to 60% select styles off

SHOP

Harvey Nichols

Dates: July 1-8

Discount: offering 20% off full-price fashion with code HNYAYUSA

SHOP

L.L. Bean

Dates: July 2-7

Discount: Offering 10% off full priced items

SHOP

Macy’s

Dates: June 29 - July 5

Discount: Offering 25-60% off select summer styles and take 20% off 4th of July Sale + Free Shipping at $25 with code FOURTH

SHOP

New Balance

Dates: Now through July 8

Discount: $15 off $75 at newbalance.com with code FIREWORKS

SHOP

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Now through July 5

Discount: Up to 75% off women's styles

SHOP

The North Face

Dates: Now through July 7

Discount: Offering up to 30% off select tents, packs, sleeping bags

SHOP

Sunglass Hut

Dates: Unspecified

Discount: 50% off select styles for men and women

SHOP

      Topshop

      Dates: July 2-6

      Discount: 15% off full price items with code HAPPY4TH

      SHOP

      Rebecca Taylor

      Dates: Now through July 6

      Discount: Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40

      SHOP

      Reebok

      Dates: Now through July 5

      Discount: 40% off sitewide at Reebok with code JULY4

      SHOP

      Vitamin A

      Dates: Now through July 4

      Discount: 20% off select red, white, blue styles with promo code JULY4THSALE

      SHOP

                                                                      Beauty

                                                                      Baseblue Cosmetics

                                                                      Dates: Now through July 5

                                                                      Discount: Receive up to 40% off + a FREE travel brush on orders $40+ and free domestic shipping on orders $35+

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                          Harvey Nichols

                                                                          Dates: July 1-8

                                                                          Discount: Offering 10% off beauty with code HNYAYUSA

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                          Look Fantastic

                                                                          Dates: July 2-7

                                                                          Discount: 22% off sitewide with code JULY4

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                          Sephora

                                                                          Dates: July 3-6

                                                                          Discount: Up to 50% off select products

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                          SkinStore

                                                                          Dates: Now through July 7

                                                                          Discount: 25% off sitewide with code USA25

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                          Supergoop

                                                                          Dates: July 3-4

                                                                          Discount: Free Glowscreen Mini with any purchase

                                                                          SHOP

                                                                                      Home

                                                                                      AllModern

                                                                                      Dates: Now through July 5

                                                                                      Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                      Boll & Branch

                                                                                      Dates: July 1-6

                                                                                      Discount: Offering customers a free coral beach towel worth $60 with code CELEBRATE4 when they spend $150 or more

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                      Burrow

                                                                                      Dates: June 27 - July 12

                                                                                      Discount: Offering 10% off orders up to $1799, $200 off orders worth $1800+, $250 off orders worth $2200+, $300 off orders worth $2600+, $400 off orders worth $3000+ and $500 off orders worth $4000+ with code USA

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                      Cost Plus World Market

                                                                                      Dates: Now until until July 27

                                                                                      Discount: Offering up to 50% off

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                      Frontgate

                                                                                      Dates: July 3-6

                                                                                      Discount: Offering up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                      Homesick Candles

                                                                                      Dates: July 2-5

                                                                                      Discount: 15% off sitewide with code HAPPY4TH

                                                                                      SHOP

                                                                                                              Joss & Main

                                                                                                              Dates: Now through July 5

                                                                                                              Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT.

                                                                                                              SHOP

                                                                                                              Lulu and Georgia

                                                                                                              Dates: Now through July 4

                                                                                                              Discount: 20% off sitewide with code JULY4 (some exclusions apply)

                                                                                                                  SHOP

                                                                                                                  Lumens

                                                                                                                  Dates: Now through July 12

                                                                                                                  Discount: Save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, furniture and more, plus free gifts during the 4th of July Sale! Use code LUMENS. Plus, receive a free design gift

                                                                                                                  SHOP

                                                                                                                  This post will be updated as more sales become available.

                                                                                                                          For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

                                                                                                                          subscribe here

                                                                                                                          This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
                                                                                                                          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                                                                                                          More From Fashion
                                                                                                                          Gift Your Best Friend Something She'll Truly Love
                                                                                                                          Wear One of These Looks for Your Next Birthday
                                                                                                                          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                                                                                                                          Meghan Markle Is Loyal to Her Fave Shoe Brands
                                                                                                                          The Best Pairs of Grown-Up Denim Shorts Out There
                                                                                                                          Shop OV's Sale In Honor of the Long Weekend
                                                                                                                          Meghan Markle's Date-Night Jeans Are on Sale
                                                                                                                          The Caftan Dress: Your No-Brainer Summer Uniform
                                                                                                                          Millie Bobby Brown Has a New Pandora Me Line
                                                                                                                          Chic Scrunchies to Up Your Ponytail Game
                                                                                                                          What to Buy From Missoma's Jewelry Sale