Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend

Fourth of July, like so many holidays, is going to be a lot different than we're used to this year. While huge firework shows and fun-filled backyard and rooftop barbecues with family and friends are out of the question as we all continue to be good, responsible humans and practice social distancing, you can still celebrate Independence Day in your own low-key way. But, even if it just doesn't feel quite right to expressing your patriotism in traditional ways (or even at all) right now, this three-day weekend still isn't without little bright spots at least. Like sales. There are actually many, many bright spots out there in the form of amazing deals from some of your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. So, if you're looking to celebrate America's birthday with a little well-deserved retail therapy, check out these top Fourth of July sales, below.

Fashion & Accessories

Anthropologie

Dates: Now through July 5

For the second phase of Anthro's Annual Summer Tag Sale , customers can get an extra 50% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories, plus free shipping on orders over $50

Asos



Dates: July 4 only



Discount: Offering 20% off sitewide (excludes sportswear)

Bandier



Dates: Now through July 6



Discount: Extra 40% off sale section

Carbon38



Dates: Now until July 3



Discount: Extra 30% off sale styles with code SPF30

eBags



Dates: Now through July 7



Discount: Savings up to 70% sitewide during FOJ weekend

Farfetch



Dates: Now through August 12



Discount: Offering up to 60% select styles off

Harvey Nichols



Dates: July 1-8



Discount: offering 20% off full-price fashion with code HNYAYUSA

L.L. Bean



Dates: July 2-7



Discount: Offering 10% off full priced items

Macy’s



Dates: June 29 - July 5



Discount: Offering 25-60% off select summer styles and take 20% off 4th of July Sale + Free Shipping at $25 with code FOURTH

New Balance

Dates: Now through July 8



Discount: $15 off $75 at newbalance.com with code FIREWORKS

Nordstrom Rack



Dates: Now through July 5

Discount: Up to 75% off women's styles

The North Face



Dates: Now through July 7



Discount: Offering up to 30% off select tents, packs, sleeping bags

Sunglass Hut



Dates: Unspecified



Discount: 50% off select styles for men and women

Topshop



Dates: July 2-6



Discount: 15% off full price items with code HAPPY4TH

Rebecca Taylor



Dates: Now through July 6

Discount: Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40

Reebok



Dates: Now through July 5



Discount: 40% off sitewide at Reebok with code JULY4

Vitamin A



Dates: Now through July 4



Discount: 20% off select red, white, blue styles with promo code JULY4THSALE

Beauty

Baseblue Cosmetics



Dates: Now through July 5



Discount: Receive up to 40% off + a FREE travel brush on orders $40+ and free domestic shipping on orders $35+

Harvey Nichols



Dates: July 1-8



Discount: Offering 10% off beauty with code HNYAYUSA

Look Fantastic



Dates: July 2-7



Discount: 22% off sitewide with code JULY4

Sephora

Dates: July 3-6

Discount: Up to 50% off select products

SkinStore



Dates: Now through July 7

Discount: 25% off sitewide with code USA25

Supergoop



Dates: July 3-4



Discount: Free Glowscreen Mini with any purchase

Home

AllModern

Dates: Now through July 5

Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT

Boll & Branch

Dates: July 1-6



Discount: Offering customers a free coral beach towel worth $60 with code CELEBRATE4 when they spend $150 or more

Burrow



Dates: June 27 - July 12



Discount: Offering 10% off orders up to $1799, $200 off orders worth $1800+, $250 off orders worth $2200+, $300 off orders worth $2600+, $400 off orders worth $3000+ and $500 off orders worth $4000+ with code USA

Cost Plus World Market



Dates: Now until until July 27

Discount: Offering up to 50% off

Frontgate



Dates: July 3-6



Discount: Offering up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping

Homesick Candles



Dates: July 2-5



Discount: 15% off sitewide with code HAPPY4TH

Joss & Main



Dates: Now through July 5

Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT.

Lulu and Georgia



Dates: Now through July 4



Discount: 20% off sitewide with code JULY4 (some exclusions apply)

Lumens



Dates: Now through July 12



Discount: Save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, furniture and more, plus free gifts during the 4th of July Sale! Use code LUMENS. Plus, receive a free design gift

This post will be updated as more sales become available.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

