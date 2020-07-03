Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop This Weekend

Fourth of July, like so many holidays, is going to be a lot different than we're used to this year. While huge firework shows and fun-filled backyard and rooftop barbecues with family and friends are out of the question as we all continue to be good, responsible humans and practice social distancing, you can still celebrate Independence Day in your own low-key way. But, even if it just doesn't feel quite right to expressing your patriotism in traditional ways (or even at all) right now, this three-day weekend still isn't without little bright spots at least. Like sales. There are actually many, many bright spots out there in the form of amazing deals from some of your favorite fashion, beauty, and home brands. So, if you're looking to celebrate America's birthday with a little well-deserved retail therapy, check out these top Fourth of July sales, below.
Fashion & Accessories
Anthropologie
Dates: Now through July 5Discount: For the second phase of Anthro's Annual Summer Tag Sale, customers can get an extra 50% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories, plus free shipping on orders over $50
Asos
Dates: July 4 only
Discount: Offering 20% off sitewide (excludes sportswear)
Bandier
Dates: Now through July 6
Discount: Extra 40% off sale section
Carbon38
Dates: Now until July 3
Discount: Extra 30% off sale styles with code SPF30
eBags
Dates: Now through July 7
Discount: Savings up to 70% sitewide during FOJ weekend
Farfetch
Dates: Now through August 12
Discount: Offering up to 60% select styles off
Harvey Nichols
Dates: July 1-8
Discount: offering 20% off full-price fashion with code HNYAYUSA
L.L. Bean
Dates: July 2-7
Discount: Offering 10% off full priced items
Macy’s
Dates: June 29 - July 5
Discount: Offering 25-60% off select summer styles and take 20% off 4th of July Sale + Free Shipping at $25 with code FOURTH
New Balance
Dates: Now through July 8
Discount: $15 off $75 at newbalance.com with code FIREWORKS
Nordstrom Rack
Dates: Now through July 5
Discount: Up to 75% off women's styles
The North Face
Dates: Now through July 7
Discount: Offering up to 30% off select tents, packs, sleeping bags
Sunglass Hut
Dates: Unspecified
Discount: 50% off select styles for men and women
Topshop
Dates: July 2-6
Discount: 15% off full price items with code HAPPY4TH
Rebecca Taylor
Dates: Now through July 6
Discount: Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40
Reebok
Dates: Now through July 5
Discount: 40% off sitewide at Reebok with code JULY4
Vitamin A
Dates: Now through July 4
Discount: 20% off select red, white, blue styles with promo code JULY4THSALE
Beauty
Baseblue Cosmetics
Dates: Now through July 5
Discount: Receive up to 40% off + a FREE travel brush on orders $40+ and free domestic shipping on orders $35+
Harvey Nichols
Dates: July 1-8
Discount: Offering 10% off beauty with code HNYAYUSA
Look Fantastic
Dates: July 2-7
Discount: 22% off sitewide with code JULY4
Sephora
Dates: July 3-6
Discount: Up to 50% off select products
SkinStore
Dates: Now through July 7
Discount: 25% off sitewide with code USA25
Supergoop
Dates: July 3-4
Discount: Free Glowscreen Mini with any purchase
Home
AllModern
Dates: Now through July 5
Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT
SHOP
Boll & Branch
Dates: July 1-6
Discount: Offering customers a free coral beach towel worth $60 with code CELEBRATE4 when they spend $150 or more
Burrow
Dates: June 27 - July 12
Discount: Offering 10% off orders up to $1799, $200 off orders worth $1800+, $250 off orders worth $2200+, $300 off orders worth $2600+, $400 off orders worth $3000+ and $500 off orders worth $4000+ with code USA
Cost Plus World Market
Dates: Now until until July 27
Discount: Offering up to 50% off
Frontgate
Dates: July 3-6
Discount: Offering up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping
Homesick Candles
Dates: July 2-5
Discount: 15% off sitewide with code HAPPY4TH
Joss & Main
Dates: Now through July 5
Discount: Offering an extra 15% off sale items with code GOFORIT.
Lulu and Georgia
Dates: Now through July 4
Discount: 20% off sitewide with code JULY4 (some exclusions apply)
Lumens
Dates: Now through July 12
Discount: Save up to 50% on modern lighting, fans, furniture and more, plus free gifts during the 4th of July Sale! Use code LUMENS. Plus, receive a free design gift
This post will be updated as more sales become available.
